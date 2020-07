Was Lions Rookie Wideout Snubbed With Madden 21 Rating?

The Detroit Lions drafted one of the most underrated wideouts in the 2020 NFL Draft in Quintez Cephus, and he will continue to be underrated after his Madden 21 rating was revealed in recent days.

Cephus didn’t crack above a 70 rating for the game, only scoring a 67 overall. That was well down the list of players who were drafted at his position.

For a late round draft pick, most of these numbers aren’t bad, but Cephus is rated a little low overall considering some of his other numbers. Perhaps the worst miss by Madden is the fact that Cephus has a 68 strength rating. The wideout did 23 reps at the NFL Combine, one of the best numbers by a wideout in history. Surely that should lead to a much better number

Regardless, Cephus will now get the chance to prove these numbers are a mistake on the field. If he plays better than this in 2020, it’s more than possible Cephus moves up in the rankings as a result.

For now, though, Cephus could be a potential steal for folks playing Madden and looking for a young wideout that might be easy to grab.

Quintez Cephus Shows Excellent Hands

In the aftermath of his selection, folks pointed to the fact that Cephus struggled with his 40 yard dash, running a 4.7 at the NFL Combine. It’s important to look below the stats and see some other important facts about Cephus’ game, however. Interestingly enough, what Cephus might lack in straight line speed, he more than makes up for with hands.

Cephus has been credited as being a solid route runner. Additionally, he is a guy who snags nearly every pass thrown his way as a player with one of the best catch rates in the entire class as Pro Football Focus pointed out.

Quintez Cephus' contested catch rate of 61.5% over the past two seasons ranks better than EVERY WR drafted before him. — Brett Whitefield (@BGWhitefield) April 28, 2020

While contested catch rate certainly isn't the #1 trait/skill you want to hang your hat on for a WR, Cephus is absurdly good with them and the physicality he puts on display to win those reps is a microcosm of the rest of his game. Dude is a heck of a competitor. — Brett Whitefield (@BGWhitefield) April 28, 2020

Speed is merely only one aspect that’s important for a wideout and what Cephus might lack in that aspect he makes up with hands. He brings down tough catches and that’s an aspect which should suit him well in the NFL and perhaps even make his adjustment to the league a bit smoother.

Quintez Cepuhs Compared to Hall of Fame Wideout

While Cephus might be a mere 5th round pick, some strong value was seen in the selection by NFL.com reporter Gil Brandt. As Brandt said, he believes Cephus was a good selection for the Lions, and he thinks he shares physical similarities with Michael Irvin, former Dallas Cowboys wideout. Irvin went in the 1st round and Cephus went later, but there are similarities to the eye of someone formally in personnel.

I love the Lions' pick of Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus. I said before he reminded me of a young Michael Irvin in terms of size/speed. Top Big Ten CBs said he was toughest to defend. Would have been drafted much higher if he had run better at combine (4.73) — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 25, 2020

This is lofty praise for Cephus, but interestingly enough, his newest teammate Jeff Okudah claimed Cephus was the best player he competed against in college and someone who made him evolve his own game at cornerback. Obviously, the players will get to compete against each other all the time now.

Jeff Okudah called Quintez Cephus the toughest receiver he covered in college. Now they're teammates. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) April 25, 2020

Jeff Okudah: "Quintez Cephus from Wisconsin, I think he's the best receiver I went against. It doesn't matter what his 40 time was. Football is played in between the lines and he's a technician, someone that I changed my plan up for every single week." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) April 25, 2020

It will be interesting to see how good Cephus and Okudah can make each other moving forward, and if Cephus can take his place amongst the best in the league like Brandt thinks.

Quintez Cephus Stats

In college, Cephus put up a solid 1,496 yards and 9 touchdowns in a run-heavy Badgers offense. He’s a player that has some potential that could be developed into something a little more, and with the Lions needing wideouts for the future, it’s possible they could take a couple swings in the middle to late rounds at the position.

Cephus didn’t have a fast run at the NFL Combine running in the 4.7’s, but improved things during his early pro day with Wisconsin. More than the speed, it’s the ability of Cephus to run good routes and make solid catches which impresses. As a result of that, he could be a solid pro who sticks in the league.

If that happens, Cephus will surely improve upon this lower end rating.

