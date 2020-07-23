Mike Tyson Announces First Professional Boxing Fight Since 2005

Retired boxer, Mike Tyson is coming out of retired to fight Roy Jones Jr.

“I’M BACK.” – The Baddest Man on the Planet 🥊 (via @MikeTyson) pic.twitter.com/kE2ug8waOe — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 11, 2020

Tyson, who won his first 19 professional bouts by knockout, last stepped into the ring on June 11, 2005 against Irish fighter, Kevin McBride at the MCI Center in Washington, DC.

Tyson lost the fight after the former heavyweight champion failed to answer the bell for the 7th round and was ruled defeated by technical knockout.

Worth noting: Tyson was ahead on points on the judges’ scorecards through six rounds, however, Going into the fight, Tyson called McBride a “tomato can, predicted a victory and promised to “gut McBride like a fish.

A former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, Tyson is 2-5 in his last seven fights. However, he holds the record as the youngest boxer to win the WBC, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles at 20 years, 4 months, and 22 days old. Prior to his loss to McBride, Tyson took a lengthy hiatus from boxing after being knocked out in the fourth round by Danny Williams.

Tyson, 54, has noticeably slimmed down and he recently revealed that he lost 69 pounds.

During an interview with Fighthype, he shared that he slimmed from 289 lbs to 220 lbs. “I just came out to my partner’s house,” he said.

“She lives out here. We’ve just been training, boxing and it feels great man. I come from 289 lbs to 220 lbs. And I feel good.”

A two-time Olympic gold medalist at the 1981 and 1982 Junior Olympic Games, Tyson holds a career record of 50-6 with 44 knockouts.

“I feel unstoppable now,” Tyson told Facebook Gaming recently.

“The gods of war have reawakened me. They’ve ignited my ego and want me to go to war again….

“Imagine I went out there and fought. I could help all these people and animals we’re talking about. That’s really what it’s about.”

According to SportBible, Mike Tyson turned down a $20m offer for a bare-knuckle exhibition fight.

“We offered Tyson $20 million and some additional benefits, but he turned it down,” shared Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship president David Feldman

“Who knows what’s going to happen with Mike Tyson?

“(His management team) said he was going to fight in July already, but then they said he was going to fight in August, so who knows what’s going to happen with him.”

Tyson holds a career record of 50-6 with 44 knockouts. His opponent, Roy Jones Jr.,51, holds a career boxing record of 66-9. In his last five fights, Jones has a record of 5-1. Jones, a Pensacola, Florida native last entered the ring on February 8, 2018 against Scott Sigmon.

He won the bout in a unanimous decision.