Rakitic and Braithwaite ‘Certain’ to Leave Barcelona

Barcelona are keen to offload several players this summer and two stars “certain” to depart are midfielder Ivan Rakitic and striker Martin Braithwaite.

According to Javi Miguel at AS, the pair are certain to be sold, Arturo Vidal will leave “if an interesting offer arrives,” while Junior Firpo and Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti could also go.

Barcelona look set for an intriguing summer in the transfer market as they look to rejuvenate an aging squad. They have already confirmed the arrivals of young stars Francisco Trincao and Pedri.

Meanwhile, Arthur has agreed a deal with Serie A giants Juventus, while Miralem Pjanic will move the other way on a four-year deal.

What Next for Rakitic?

Rakitic’s Barcelona contract expires at the end of next summer, meaning the club will be keen to sell to avoid seeing him walk away for free at the end of next season.

Yet Rakitic has said he wants to stay at Barcelona and has no plans to leave in an interview with Silvijo Škrlec at Tportal.

“I spoke to the club ten or 15 days ago and the conclusion is that I have nothing to talk about because I have a contract until the summer of 2021 with Barcelona and it is the entity I want to be in and play “Furthermore, my wife and my daughters are good in the city. There is no reason to think about other things. I am training well and I am sure that Rakitic will be in Barcelona longer.”

Former club Sevilla have been touted as a potential destination for Rakitic, as the midfielder has said it “would be a great dream to wear that shirt again.”

Yet Sevilla may struggle to afford his wages and sporting director Monchi played down a move earlier this season.

Braithwaite a Problem for Barcelona?

Barcelona may also struggle to move on Braithwaite. The Catalan giants splashed out €18 million to land the Denmark international on an emergency transfer in February after injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

Braithwaite made a bright start to life at the Camp Nou but has only scored once for the club and has struggled to find game time since Suarez returned to fitness after knee surgery.

The striker has insisted he wants to stay and is determined to succeed at the Camp Nou but may spend most of his time on the bench next season with Suarez, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati and Dembele all ahead of him in the pecking order.

