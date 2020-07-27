Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Reports For Training Camp in Style [WATCH]

The Baltimore Ravens are getting back to work with the start of training camp, and their most important player has officially come back into the fold.

Monday, quarterback Lamar Jackson entered the building and showed off some amazing swag along the way in the process. He featured a Ravens face mask while entering the building and sipping on a drink.

Here’s a look:

Ravens players have been entering the facilities in the last few days reporting for duty, and the team had one of the approved restart plans from the NFLPA from the start. The team will now push through training camp and while there are no preseason games this season, they will try to stay healthy and keep momentum moving into the expected start of the new league year in September.

Getting Jackson back into the mix is huge for the Ravens, and he is the most important player to return on the roster for 2020. It’s nice to see him showing up and looking ready to dominate confidently to start training camp, no matter how different it might be this season.

Lamar Jackson’s Next Contract Projected

On the heels of Patrick Mahomes re-setting the market at quarterback, folks have begun to take a fresh look at what Jackson could be expected to get paid. The number is astronomical for the quarterback, a projected $42.5 million according to a Spotrac.com projection.

The “value” plan in Baltimore may not be around much longer… Lamar Jackson’s updated calculated valuation soars to $42.5M on the heels of the Mahomes contract. https://t.co/SGfy2QxGHe pic.twitter.com/XwdZbRoDlL — Spotrac (@spotrac) July 16, 2020

Mahomes, of course, secured the bag with his new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. That deal broke down to be worth $45 million per season. Would Jackson take less money on his deal? A lot will depend on where his career goes before his contract comes up. Should he win a Super Bowl and another MVP, it’s possible Jackson could actually top the Mahomes contract, and many expect him to do just that.

Theoretically, he should be right in the ballpark, however. This deal, while not as much as Mahomes, is certainly close in terms of overall money.

Buckle up for this round of negotiations whenever it might come.

Lamar Jackson Stats

This past season, Jackson has been the epitome of a dual-threat quarterback and one of the leaders in the next generation of quarterbacks that will make waves in the league. After the action concluded last week, Jackson has put up 3,127 passing yards and 36 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has rumbled for 1,206 yards and 7 touchdowns. As a whole, the Ravens have managed to find the best of Jackson on the field. Arguably, he’s become the most obvious MVP candidate in the league given these types of things.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be. The fact that he was a shoo-in as an All-Pro is a testament to how good Jackson has been in 2019.

Jackson is one of the top players in the league and his return to camp is something Ravens fans can celebrate during a tough time in American sports.

