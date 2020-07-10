WATCH: Steph Curry Retreats From Boxing Champ

Steph Curry is a stonecold killer from beyond the arc on a basketball court, but the NBA superstar probably saw his life flash before his eyes when he squared up to boxing champ Saul “Canelo” Alvarez for a makeshift sparring session during a recent golf outing.

Alvarez shared the fast fight via Instagram on Thursday.

You can watch Canelo vs. Curry below as captured and shared below by Bleacher Report.

Canelo vs. Curry Recap and Breakdown

As you can see from the video, the relatively short (for an NBA player) Curry still towered over the middleweight boxing champion by a good six inches or so.

Presumedly, that also meant Curry had a huge reach advantage to go along with the fact that Curry would compete in professional boxing’s cruiserweight division per his official weight listed by the NBA (185 pounds).

Alvarez has world titles at junior middleweight, middleweight and light heavyweight but not the division above.

Still, the brief sparring session was over just as soon as Curry realized that none of those things mattered.

Alvarez easily brushed past Curry’s long reach just like he does against virtually everyone.

That’s when the Warriors’ star seems to have decided discretion was the better part of valor.

Curry laughed heartily after Alvarez’s fast jab sent furious puffs of air whizzing by his face and walked away from things just about five seconds later.

It won’t go on either man’s official record, but Curry walks away from his brief encounter with one of boxing’s best 0-1.

That’s how things would also go the other way around if Alvarez ever pulled up on Curry with a basketball.

Of course, Alvarez isn’t the one who thought he could enter into someone else’s world, not even in jest.

