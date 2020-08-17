Barcelona Confirm Ter Stegen to Undergo Knee Surgery

Barcelona announced Monday that goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is set to undergo surgery on a knee injury.

The Germany international is set to go under the knife this week, but the Catalan giants are yet to offer any indication as to how long he might be out of action for.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“The first team player Marc ter Stegen will have surgery on Tuesday on the patellar tendon in his right knee. The operation will be carried out by Dr.Ramon Cugat. “The Club will provide more information after the surgery has been performed. It is a proactive measure to be carried out now to prepare him for the future as the player has had problems with his tendon during the season.”

Barcelona’s news means Ter Stegen will miss the start of the new La Liga season in September. The new campaign is due to kick-off on September 12.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ter Stegen Injury a Blow for Barcelona

News of Ter Stegen’s injury will be a blow to Barcelona. The 28-year-old has been a crucial member of the first-team this season and has played a key role for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona do have back-ups in the shape of Brazilian Neto and 21-year-old Barcelona B stopper Inaki Pena. The duo are likely to be needed in the early weeks of the season while Ter Stegen recuperates.

ESPN‘s Samuel Marsden has reported Ter Stegen is likely to miss “around two months” while the goalkeeper has offered an update on Twitter:

I will need some weeks to recover and to return to 100%. I’m calm and positive about the situation, I will come back soon.

Once again, thanks for all the support I’ve been receiving. I appreciate it a lot! (2/2) — Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) August 17, 2020

Testing Times for Barcelona

Barcelona will certainly be hoping Ter Stegen is not sidelined for a long spell, as they seek to rebound from Friday’s humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The loss has seen manager Quique Setien fired, while Netherlands boss Quique Setien is expected to replace him in the dugout, according to Mundo Deportivo’s Fernando Polo.

Meanwhile, captain Lionel Messi is considering his future in the wake of Barca’s defeat to Bayern Munich and is not ruling anything out, according to Marca’s Luis F. Rojo.

Barcelona will be under pressure to start the season well after losing their league title to Real Madrid in 2019-20 and being embarrassed by Bayern, but the loss of Ter Stegen threatens to weaken an already vulnerable. backline

READ NEXT: Barcelona Sack Manager Quique Setien After UCL Disaster