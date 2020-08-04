Rapper J. Cole Offered Tryout by NBA Team

The lyrics ‘I hoop was never good enough to ever be a Laker’ likely remain true for rapper J. Cole to this day. However, how about good enough to be a Detroit Piston?

The Pistons standards at the moments are likely a bit lower than the current NBA Title favorites these days. Detroit collected just 20 victories in the 2019-20 season, tied for the second-fewest wins by an Eastern Conference team on the year.

Maybe all they’ve been waiting for is a 35-year-old platinum recording artist to save them from the depths of mediocrity.

Pistons Offer J. Cole an NBA Tryout

The Pistons reached out to J. Cole via Twitter On Monday, telling the rapper “hit us up for that tryout” on the heels of word spreading that he has been seriously training for a shot at the NBA.

.@JColeNC we see you out here. You said they only got 12 slots on the Pistons. Hit us up for that tryout. This is for all the dreamers @bleacherreport #Dreamville https://t.co/6K24xaI28b pic.twitter.com/GYuG5LvqDE — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 4, 2020

J. Cole Serious About an NBA Career? Master P Appears to Believe So

One week ago, J. Cole dropped a commercial alongside Puma for his new signature sneaker line, Dreamers. In the 30-second commercial, which can be seen below, Cole is shown putting work in on the basketball court while New Orleans native rapper and business mogul, Master P narrates.

“You can’t be serious. I know you ain’t bout to try and do what I think you bout to try to do, ’cause that would be crazy,” Master P says in the ad. “And you ain’t crazy is you? I mean, what’s the odds?”

The Dreamer | J. Cole“When said out loud, all the best dreams sound crazy. Dreamer was created with the belief that, still, we must follow ours, no matter how unachievable they may seem to others.” – J. Cole 2020-07-30T15:02:37Z

Apparently he is crazy, and apparently there was more truth behind the commercial than some have previously thought.

“When I talked to J. Cole, he was like, ‘You know, big dog, you did it. What do you think I would have to do to make it happen?'” Master P said to TMZ, speaking on his two NBA contracts with the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors in the late 90s.

“I said, to get one of these NBA jerseys, it’s not gonna be easy. It’s gonna be a lot of hate, it’s gonna be a lot of people not believing in you, but you know J. Cole — he got the right size” Master P said of J. Cole, who’s listed at a smidge over 6-foot-2-inches and 201-pounds according to Compare Celebs, “he in the gym!”

“But, what I told him, this a different time we’re in. They’re going to pick you apart! You’re gonna have to be able to hit every shot and if you don’t hit every shot, they — you know in the NBA, they don’t hit every shot but they believe in them. So you’re gonna have to go somewhere where the team really believe in you and the players believe in you.”

Master P said that J. Cole is really gunna try out for the NBA 😳🏀 pic.twitter.com/06t6G7K55N — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) August 1, 2020

While Master P clearly acknowledges that the cards are stacked against Cole, he’s not ready to bet against the Forest Hills Drive rapper, adding “I believe in him and I believe that he’s a youngster that has a lot of desire.”