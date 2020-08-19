Veteran Edge Rusher Called ‘Spirit’ of Eagles Defensive Locker Room

Vinny Curry’s return was seen as a boon to the Eagles’ pass rush. He’s a big, physical edge rusher who knows the scheme.

Curry, entering his ninth NFL season, has long been beloved in the locker room as a smiling face in the defensive huddle with a mean bull rush. It was a no-brainer to bring him back, according to both Curry and the organization.

But there was a small minority who wondered if Curry’s presence would slow the growth and development of the Eagles’ young defensive ends. Guys like Josh Sweat, Shareef Miller, Joe Ostman, Casey Toohill and Genard Avery need all the reps they can get in camp just to make the team, let alone earn a coveted spot in the pass-rushing rotation.

Curry projects to reprise his role from last season as the third edge rusher behind Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett, so playing time will be at a premium. Then again, Barnett’s lower-body injury may switch that thinking up.

“We talked about some of these young guys needing all these reps,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. “Vinny is a guy that needs to get ready and doesn’t need quite as many reps, so I don’t think it will hurt the development of the younger guys. You’re not going to find a coach that says more good players is a bad situation.”

Schwartz called Curry’s 2019 campaign “one of his best” in midnight green after the 32-year-old racked up five sacks — the second-best total of his career — while adding 12 quarterback hits and 27 tackles. He also tied fifth in the league for pressures at 16.8-percent, per Pro Football Focus.

“I think Vinny had an outstanding year for us last year, one of his best,” Schwartz said. “So it was good to get him back. He’s a veteran player.”

Curry the ‘Spirit’ of the Eagles Locker Room

Curry took his time in deciding to return because he was grieving the loss of his half-brother, Dr. Gerald Glisson. His death shook the 280-pounder to his core and he couldn’t even think about football at the time.

Three months later — and after many conversations with his former teammates in Philly — Curry is back. The New Jersey native thanked everyone for helping him through a very rough patch in his life. He turned down other NFL offers because the Eagles are his family.

“I was drafted here [in Philly]. I have a personal relationship with some of the guys that I consider family or look up to,” Curry said. “They know that I was grieving and going through the process. Once it was time, and I was ready to get back, you let the business take care of the business that’s why you hire representation.”

Another reason the Eagles were quick to welcome him back with open arms is due to his leadership. Curry’s infectious personality just fits in that locker room.

“We added a good player, a trusted player in our scheme,” Schwartz said. “A guy that’s had success in our scheme and a guy that means a lot to our locker room and to our spirit. So we added a guy like that, I see that as a bonus. It’s not going to take away from the development of those younger guys.”

