Falcons Waive Promising Running Back

On Friday the Atlanta Falcons announced that they had cut running back Craig Reynolds. This move was made to re-sign safety J.J. Wilcox and give undrafted free agent running back Mikey Daniel a spot on the roster.

We have waived RB Craig Reynolds. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 7, 2020

Reynolds was someone I and many others that know what he’s capable of were rooting for.

He spent the entire quarantine working with a personal trainer to come back and try and compete for a spot on the roster but didn’t even make it a full week.

Small School Guy With NFL Dreams

Reynolds is a former Kutztown running back who’s record-breaking statistics in college caught the attention of pro scouts.

He finished his collegiate career at Kutztown University as the school’s third all-time leading rusher with 2,650 yards and second in school history with 5,277 all-purpose yards.

Watching a small school, division II guy rise up in the NFL has always been really, really cool. And if anything, it’s an indication that these are the type of athletes who will bust their ass every day at practice or in any in-game action they get.

Reynolds grew up not only following NBA legend, Russell Westbrook but also learning from him and reiterating Westbrook’s life motto throughout his own.

“The mentality of how he treats every day, he doesn’t take anything for granted out on the court,” Reynolds told Heavy earlier this year. And then one of the big things he always said was, ‘Why not?’ and when I was growing up, coming through the back end of high school and going through college, I said, “Why not?” Why can’t I be a kid from Kutztown and make it to the NFL?”

Reynolds made his NFL debut with a short stint with the Redskins.

He also played safety in high school but Kutztown scouted him as a running back. His versatility could have matched up well in Atlanta if the Falcons used him correctly.

It’s sad to see him go but we can only wish him the best and hope another team notices his talents.

A Crowded Backfield in Atlanta

Before the Falcons picked up Todd Gurley in early free agency, there was a huge hole to fill in the backfield. Now, it seems to be a little bit crowded.

The Falcons running back depth chart currently looks like are Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison. The fullbacks are Keith Smith and Mikey Daniel.

The Falcons wanted to add another running back despite Gurley so they were able to get that with Daniel. However, someone will likely be heading back to free agency. On a normal roster, there are usually only three rushers active so the others will be practice squad or eventually waived to make room for better players.

Daniel Could See Time at Both Fullback and Running Back

Daniel was drafted as a fullback because he knew it would be easier to land a home but the Falcons were scouting him as a running back.

Aside from being a hybrid player, Daniel has a lot to offer and is someone to keep your eyes on as he climbs his way up the depth chart.

He was rated as one of the top fullbacks in this year’s draft class and he is not only reliable as a pass-blocker, but he can also run the ball and catch the ball well out of the backfield.

The 6-foot and 235-pound speedster finished his collegiate career with 1,728 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns on 364 carries.

With Reynolds out of the picture, this is the new underdog you need to be rooting for.

