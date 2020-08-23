Indy 500 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is set to host ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ when the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 gets underway on Sunday afternoon.

In the United States, the race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC (coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET). If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Indy 500 online for free:

2020 Indy 500 Preview

Scott Dixon is the favorite in this year’s legendary 200-lap, 500-mile race, and he’ll get the start from row 1. Marco Andretti, who will be driving from the pole position, will be the sentimental favorite, largely due to his family’s historic connections to the race. His grandfather Mario Andretti won the race over 50 years ago, and Marco would love to follow in his footsteps — but he knows how stiff his competition is.

“It’s going to be more of a track position race. These cars are so wrung out, the drivers and the teams are so good that everything is so close,” Andretti said. “The stars have to align to win the Indy 500.”

Dixon has had a solid week of practice so far, including a session last Sunday where he spun out a bit after slightly hitting the track wall. Dixon recovered nicely after the spin, once again showing his poise as a driver. He says he’s comfortable heading into the race, but also noted he’s aware of all the intangibles that can affect the outcome.

“I think, as always, it’s not just the driver but strategy’s gonna have to be on point,” Dixon said this week. “The pit stops, everything is gonna be extremely tight. I think we’ve seen how tight the field has gone in the days where, you finish on a lead lap, you may be inside the top 10. It’s probably 20-plus cars that have been on the lead lap. So it’s never one thing. It’s a multiple of many that gets you to victory. Plus you always want a little bit of luck on your side, too, and that’s what we’ll try for. But yeah, I think our comfort’s pretty good.”

Andretti, who knows the track well, also noted leading up to the race that whichever drivers make the better adjustments tend to perform better while outlasting their competitors on the IMS.

“When you roll off with speed, that’s always the Indianapolis first hurdle. When you get over that, it’s about fine-tuning and circumstances, so hopefully we are on the better end of things,” Andretti said.

The race will take place with no fans in attendance. Originally, IMS hoped to fill the stands at a 50 percent capacity, later changing the number to 25 percent capacity before deciding on no fans at all.