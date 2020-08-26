Jahlani Tavai Reveals High Expectation for Lions Linebackers

The Detroit Lions have long had trouble at linebacker, especially in the last few seasons. That could be about to change in a big way during the 2020 season.

Now, the team has some depth and some youth on their side, and in Jahlani Tavai, the team has a player that could really break out moving forward. That’s the expectation and then some for Tavai and his entire group.

Speaking with the media, Tavai was asked what the goals for the linebacker room are this season. As he said, it’s being the best group in the league and being excellent.

Tavai said:

“Our expectation is excellence. We want to be the best linebacker group in the league. Having those vets, Jamie (Collins) has played in this defense basically his whole career and Reggie (Ragland) who just came off a great season. They bring that wisdom that us younger guys, second year, rookies like Julian (Okwara), they bring that wisdom we need so we can see the bigger picture on the field. It’s pretty exciting seeing their energy through camp.”

Suddenly, the group is much deeper with not only the names Tavai mentioned but names such as Jarrad Davis and Christian Jones in the mix as well. Having all of these players will only help the Lions to be more successful in the end on a spot of the defense that has struggled.

Tavai admitted he’s had a lot to work on in his own game, but having the veteran players to rely on has helped in a big way. The hope is these players provide the steadying influence and allow the Lions to have a breakout season on defense.

Jahlani Tavai Lauds Jamie Collins Addition

Tavai, a young linebacker ready to start his sophomore season in the league, was recently interviewed by DetroitLions.com and asked about getting to connect with a player like Jamie Collins early in his career. Clearly, Tavai is ready for such things.

Catching up with @tavai31 to talk about quarantining with all of his siblings and welcoming new faces into the LB room virtually.

As Tavai explained:

“It’s a great opportunity for not just myself but all the linebackers in the room. He’s been in this system for quite some time,” Tavai said. “Just from the meetings we’ve had so far you can see how intelligent he is within the defense and how versatile he is as a player it’s something I strive to become. Hopefully I get to pick his brain a bit when we get to meet.”

After that, Tavai is simply ready to get to work on the field and play some football.

“So far he seems to be a great teammate so I’m looking forward to putting on pads and going to war with that guy,” Tavai said.

The Lions hope Collins can not only provide them with some great football, but some great learning as well. It will be a fantastic experience for the players to connect with such a player, see his working habits and soak in that information.

Reggie Ragland Pushes Lions to Super Bowl Greatness

If excellence is the goal for the Lions. Ragland, who spent last season playing with the Kansas City Chiefs, would know a thing or two about what it takes for a team to win a title being he just helped his former team to do so. Interestingly, he thinks the Lions have the right mix of talent to accomplish that mission as well.

Speaking with the media, Ragland mentioned the Lions in the same breath as the Chiefs in terms of teams that have the right mix to win big in 2020.

Ragland said:

“I see the same qualities in this team as in Kansas City. We got the pieces, we just gotta keep putting them together and just playing hard and being consistent and just keep finishing. I think we got the guys to do that, we just got to go out there and play ball.”

Getting over the hump has long been the problem for the Lions, but it’s possible they’ve changed the chemistry of the locker room just enough so that they might be able to chase down this goal in the future.

That future could be now as Ragland admits, which is the hope of the Lions and all their fans with the 2020 season on the near horizon. The hope is the linebacker group plays a big role in that being the case.

