Lions’ Rookie Wideout Showing Impressive Chops Early During Camp

The Detroit Lions need big things from their rookie draft class, and things could be off to a good start on plenty of different fronts as it relates to that during training camp.

So far, rookie wideout Quintez Cephus has already been impressive. As The Athletic’s Chris Burke observed during a practice session, he’s been having some quality battles on the field with fellow rookie Jeff Okudah in a throwback to the duo’s days in the Big Ten. More than that, though, Cephus is showing himself to be an excellent route runner and a patient in finding space to get open.

Really impressed by Quintez Cephus today. Had some good battles with Okudah, caught a TD during 11-on-11s. He’s meticulous in his routes so he can take a second to uncover, but he keeps finding space. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) August 18, 2020

Okudah has said in the past that he believed Cephus to be the best wideout he faced while in college, so now that the pair face off against each other daily in practice, it can be a case of iron sharpening iron in practice to make the Lions better for the future.

If there was a knock against Cephus coming into the league, it was his speed. His ability to run good routes, wiggle free, get open and bring down catches could be what helps him excel at the next level, however.

The Lions will hope they can get quick results from Cephus, but certainly, it’s been a case of so far, so good for the former Badger.

Lions’ Marvin Jones Lauds Quintez Cephus

Jones has been a great wideout for a long time in the league, and he already sees a lot of potential in Cepuhs, Detroit’s offensive weapon selected in the last draft. According to Jones, he got a closer look at Cephus this offseason when working with the wideout and he likes what he saw in terms of physical attributes, specifically his ability to be strong and jump.

Jones worked out with Quintez Cephus in California this offseason. "He definitely has the tools — his strength, his explosiveness, dude can jump out the gym. It'll be great to see him go." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) August 13, 2020

The Lions themselves must have similar feelings about Cephus, or else they wouldn’t have released former fellow late round pick Travis Fulgham from the roster in their first round of cuts. That says plenty about what the team thinks that Cephus can do on the field and what they expect from him moving forward as soon as this season within their offense.

Cephus was quietly one of the toughest wideouts in the Big Ten in his career, and it’s nice to see him motivated to start his NFL career by working with a top veteran wideout in Jones right after getting drafted.

It will be fun to watch how Cephus transitions to the team moving forward, and what type of plays he can turn in. Trusting Jones and his eyes, the Lions fans could be in for a big treat in 2020 with a young player.

Quintez Cepuhs Compared to Hall of Fame Wideout

While Cephus might be a mere 5th round pick, some strong value was seen in the selection by NFL.com reporter Gil Brandt. As Brandt said, he believes Cephus was a good selection for the Lions, and he thinks he shares physical similarities with Michael Irvin, former Dallas Cowboys wideout. Irvin went in the 1st round and Cephus went later, but there are similarities to the eye of someone formally in personnel.

I love the Lions' pick of Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus. I said before he reminded me of a young Michael Irvin in terms of size/speed. Top Big Ten CBs said he was toughest to defend. Would have been drafted much higher if he had run better at combine (4.73) — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 25, 2020

This is lofty praise for Cephus, but interestingly enough, his newest teammate Jeff Okudah claimed Cephus was the best player he competed against in college and someone who made him evolve his own game at cornerback. Obviously, the players will get to compete against each other all the time now.

Jeff Okudah called Quintez Cephus the toughest receiver he covered in college. Now they're teammates. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) April 25, 2020

Jeff Okudah: "Quintez Cephus from Wisconsin, I think he's the best receiver I went against. It doesn't matter what his 40 time was. Football is played in between the lines and he's a technician, someone that I changed my plan up for every single week." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) April 25, 2020

It will be interesting to see how good Cephus and Okudah can make each other moving forward, and if Cephus can take his place amongst the best in the league like Brandt thinks.

Quintez Cephus Stats

In college, Cephus put up a solid 1,496 yards and 9 touchdowns in a run-heavy Badgers offense. He’s a player that has some potential that could be developed into something a little more, and with the Lions needing wideouts for the future, it’s possible they could take a couple swings in the middle to late rounds at the position.

Cephus didn’t have a fast run at the NFL Combine running in the 4.7’s, but improved things during his early pro day with Wisconsin. More than the speed, it’s the ability of Cephus to run good routes and make solid catches which impresses. As a result of that, he could be a solid pro who sticks in the league.

So far, he’s off to a great start in Lions camp as it relates to that goal.

