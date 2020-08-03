Lions Sideline 2 Defensive Lineman to Start Training Camp

The Detroit Lions are not only dealing with health issues stemming from the coronavirus, they are dealing with regular injuries as well and a pair have sidelined a few key defenders.

To start camp, the Lions will place defensive end Romeo Okwara on the NFI list. Fellow defensive end Austin Bryant will hit the PUP list as he struggles with another pectoral injury which kept him limited. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press tweeted on the cases of both players.

Also, the Lions places DE Romeo Okwara on the non-football injury list to start training camp — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 2, 2020

Austin Bryant starts on the PUP list for the Lions. He had shoulder injuries that kept him out much of his rookie year — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 2, 2020

Suffice it to say this isn’t great news for Detroit’s defensive front. The Lions didn’t go heavy on the pass rush in either free agency or the draft and it was due in part to the hope for young players like Okwara and Bryant to come back healthy and emerge in 2020 in a big way.

Now, everyone will have to watch and see what happens to this duo in the weeks ahead and if they can right the ship before the season and be back to full health. Safe to say the Lions will need that, or they will be in a roster pinch at one of the most important spots on their defense to start the season.

Romeo Okwara Stats

After being picked up off of the waiver wire in 2018 and breaking out in a huge way that season with 7.5 sacks, Okwara followed that up with an injury riddled 2019 season which saw him only post 1.5 sacks overall and struggle throughout. 2020 figures to be a big season for Okwara, who now has his brother Julian Okwara on the team and is looking to form a strong 1-2 punch with him moving forward. Health will be important for both Okwara brothers this season, so this is a slightly tough setback.

Austin Bryant Facing Pressure for Lions in 2020

Bob Quinn was asked on a radio appearance on 97.1 The Ticket this offseason about his additions up front or lack thereof, and admitted he is expecting bigger things from Bryant, a defensive lineman picked up in the 2019 draft out of Clemson.

Asked about the pass rush on 97.1, Quinn mentions the team is expecting more from Austin Bryant. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) April 28, 2020

Bryant missed most of last season with injury, but it’s true that he was an intriguing edge prospect prior to that injury taking place. If the Lions don’t add another lineman to rush the passer, it could be because they want Bryant to step up and do some bigger things. That’s just what Quinn might be hoping to inspire with this call out.

Austin Bryant’s Rookie Year With Lions

Picked up in the 4th round of the 2019 draft, the pass rusher out of Clemson got hyped as a hidden gem thanks to his production in college, but an injury helped his slip in the draft, and once he got to Detroit, he was quickly injured again with a nearly identical ailment to the one he sustained in school.

“It’s been tough, especially the whole draft process, couldn’t do anything. When I got here, I couldn’t do anything. Then to finally get cleared and have another little mishap to prolong it even more was tough, but just had to be patient,” Bryant told the media. “Had some great teammates giving me encouragement, coaches always encouraging me, so I was able to keep a positive attitude and continue to work.”

Perhaps ironically, not being able to have everything handed to him right away has helped Bryant in terms of motivation as well as slowing the game down. He’s had time to learn in his adjustment to the league, and reflect on why football means so much to him. Unlike many rookies who admit everything happens fast, Bryant has found the exact opposite to be true.

“I’ll never forget having to be patient, you come in as a rookie and you want to play right away, and having to sit back and wait. I think it’s kind of helped me more than anything,” he said. “I got fresh legs, I was able to learn as much as I could from the older guys and the coaches and be in the meetings so that was helpful.”

The hope is Bryant and Okwara can both use their experience to come in and play a key role for the Lions this season, but health will now have to come first for the duo.

READ NEXT: Lions Defender Handed Multiple Game NFL Suspension