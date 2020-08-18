Lions Training Camp: Predicting the Final 53 Man Roster

The Detroit Lions are setting their sights on a new season, and while things are different in a big way for 2020, some of the basics will remain the same in terms of the roster.

Detroit will have to cut things down from 80 to 53 eventually, and while the decisions will remain tough, the players that crack the team will have a shot at earning back some dignity and changing the narrative after a rough 2019 season.

What players will get this done? Here’s a look at our first projection for the Lions’ complete 2020 roster with just under a month to go before the season begins.

Predicting the Lions’ Roster on Offense

Quarterbacks (3): Matthew Stafford, Chase Daniel, David Blough

Analysis: On paper, Detroit’s backup situation is much better in 2020. The Lions now have Daniel at their disposal, and he’s been a quality NFL player for a long time capable of leading an offense in the absence of a starter. Behind him, the team will keep Blough as the No. 3. In the past, the Lions have rolled with 2 quarterbacks, but the coronavirus pandemic plus their struggles in 2019 will push them to keep 3 this time around. Blough has good experience in the event he did have to lead the offense in a pinch, so this is a strong group which should benefit from a healthy Stafford and a competent Daniel entering the mix.

Running Backs (4): Kerryon Johnson, D’Andre Swift, Ty Johnson, Bo Scarbrough

Analysis: Finally, the Lions have some quality depth at running back and it will show this season. Don’t sleep on Johnson having a big year in Darrell Bevell’s offense, and Scarbrough can bring some punch in the short yardage, so he will stick around. Rookie Jason Huntley, not included on the roster in this projection, will be an easy practice squad player for the team considering he can offer some future upside on special teams and as a gadget player. Johnson and Swift will form a committee to try and lead Detroit’s ground game out of the depths of despair.

Wide Receivers (6): Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola, Quintez Cephus, Marvin Hall, Jamal Agnew

Analysis: Detroit’s wideout group has a pair of top guns, a solid slot man and a rookie to build around that could become elite with some grooming. The group has a solid player a bit further down in Hall who will remain a home run hitter for the team. His presence will mitigate the loss of Geronimo Allison to the opt out. Agnew, a converted defensive back, will be listed as a wideout and provide the team some speed and some gadget plays. He’s also an ace returner on special teams. Geremy Davis is the first man out, but could force the hands of the team with a solid camp considering he’s solid on special teams as well.

Tight Ends (3) T.J. Hockenson, Jesse James, Isaac Nauta

Analysis: The Lions have some good pass catchers here but might be more than a little thin in terms of willing blockers. That’s where Nauta comes in and edges out Hunter Bryant, who will make the decision tough on the team as it relates to whether or not they should carry 4. Bryant, though, can head to the practice squad at least to start the season and he will stick around the team after what most figure should be an excellent camp. Depth might not be a huge issue if Hockenson can take the next steps toward elite status, but a better season is certainly expected out of James.

Offensive Line (9): Taylor Decker, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Frank Ragnow, Jonah Jackson, Logan Stenberg, Joe Dahl, Kenny Wiggins, Tyrell Crosby, Oday Aboushi

Analysis: This group will be amongst the most watched given all the change up front. The team will have a good mix of youth and veteran experience though, with both rookies cracking the roster and key players like Wiggins, Crosby and Aboushi playing a role. Bet on Dahl getting the nod at one guard spot early, but the team likely won’t hesitate to slide in a rookie if they’re playing better.

Predicting the Lions’ Roster on Defense

Defensive Line (9): Trey Flowers, Danny Shelton, Da’Shawn Hand, Nick Williams, Romeo Okwara, Julian Okwara, John Penisini, Kevin Strong, Austin Bryant

Analysis: The Lions might be more than a little thin up front on paper in terms of big names, but they will be depending on young players to step up and do a ton of heavy lifting in 2020. This projection reflects that, as Hand, Okwara, Penisini and Bryant all figure to be important players in the rotation up front. A big season out of Flowers is a must for the pass rush to be fearsome. Kevin Strong, based on his solid 2019 experience, edges out the talented Jashon Cornell, who could land on the practice squad and be groomed there for the time being. Another addition could and should be explored, but for now, this is how the group figures to stack up.

Linebackers (6): Jamie Collins, Jarrad Davis, Jahlani Tavai, Christian Jones, Reggie Ragland, Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Analysis: More depth at linebacker this season than in years past for the team, as the Lions will rely on Collins and Ragland to play a big role this season and patch some holes while hoping a few of their young players come into their own (Davis) and continue to grow (Tavai). Reeves-Maybin could craft a roster spot if he can have a solid camp and continue to play big on special teams.

Cornerbacks (6) Desmond Trufant, Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye, Mike Ford, Darryl Roberts, Dee Virgin

Analysis: Detroit’s rebuilt cornerback position will feature a high flying rookie, a veteran who needs a big bounce back year and a couple underrated talents who could take huge steps forward in 2020. Detroit will keep Roberts, a veteran from free agency, for insurance on the back end. Virgin is a player who has played a key role on special teams and will continue to do so. That’s how he earns his roster slot once again.

Safeties (4): Tracy Walker, Duron Harmon, Will Harris, Jayron Kearse

Analysis: Matt Patricia loves his safeties and the team has added plenty of veteran thump this year with Harmon and Kearse. Walker will carry the load, and Harris should play a big role with Kearse sidelined for the first 3 games of the season by suspension. Detroit could theoretically carry 5 with C.J. Moore being firmly in the mix as well as Miles Killebrew, but the offseason additions will make the number crunch tough here. Someone, possibly rookie Jalen Elliott, will be on the practice squad.

Specialists (3): Matt Prater (K), Jack Fox (P), Don Muhlbach (LS)

Analysis: No mysteries on special teams, at least in terms of the kicker and the snapper, but plenty of intrigue at punter. It’s a toss up competition between Fox and Arryn Siposs, the Australian punter from Auburn. Siposs might have the advantage in a more conventional camp setting considering his big time college experience, but Fox has been in the building for a while and is familiar with the group, so that slight advantage could help him earn the nod when all is said and done as it relates to replacing Sam Martin.

Follow the Heavy on Lions Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

READ NEXT: Lions Reveal New Catchphrase for 2020 Season