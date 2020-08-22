Luis Suarez Breaks Silence On Barcelona Future

Luis Suarez has finally broken his silence and spoken about his Barcelona future for the first time since the club’s 8-2 hammering in the Champions League by Bayern Munich.

The defeat has prompted speculation over a host of key Barcelona players, including Suarez, but the Uruguay international seems keen to stay at the Camp Nou and see out his contract that runs for another season.

Suarez offered the following response when asked if would like to stay in an interview with Juan I. Irigoyen at El Pais.

“Yes, as long as I am counted on, I want to continue contributing as much as I can. I have felt the support of the people since I arrived and that also gives me a lot of strength to continue.”

The 33-year-old also said he had not spoken to new manager Ronald Koeman yet but did respond to speculation he was no longer ‘untouchable’ at Barcelona. President Josep Maria Bartomeu spoke to Barca TV this week and named seven players that were “untransferrable” with Suarez a notable omission.

“They talk about some names that the president gave, about changes that can be made, but nobody told me that they want to do without me; If this is the wish of the club, it would be good if the person in charge chooses to speak directly to me. I’ve been at Barça for six years, enough time to say what they think.”

The Barcelona first team is currently on holiday but due back for pre-season preparations on August 30. Training starts the day afterwards with the 2020-21 La Liga campaign set to kick-off on September 12.

Suarez Willing to Be a Substitute?

Suarez also spoke about the possibility about no longer being first-choice at Barcelona next season. The club remain keen to bring in Lautaro Martinez from Inter but finances are a problem.

The Barcelona striker said that he would be willing to accept a reduced role next season if it was decided he would be better off on the bench than in Koeman’s starting XI.

“Obviously. I would accept it here as I always accept it in my career. Competition is always good and if the coach considers that I should start from the bench, I have no problem helping with the role they give me. I think I can still contribute a lot to this club.”

Suarez may have to get used to the bench if he does stay. Koeman has already said he wants to play Antoine Griezmann “in his own position” which means the Frenchman is likely to shift to a more central position from a wide role.

