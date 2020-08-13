NBA Playoff Schedule 2020: Start Date, TV Times & First Round Games

The 2020 NBA Playoffs start on Monday, August 17 with the first-round matchups, but the Western Conference play-in tournament will tip-off on Saturday, August 15. The Magic clinched the No. 8 seed, so there will not be a play-in game for the final Eastern Conference spot.

The NBA has yet to announce the official playoff schedule, but we do know seven of the eight matchups. We will continue to update this with the specific schedule once it is announced by the NBA.

While we do not know the exact schedule, Sports Media Watch reported there will be four games each on the first two days of the playoffs broadcasted by ESPN and TNT. It will be a unique start to the postseason as the NBA playoffs typically begin on a Saturday but this has shifted to Monday in the NBA bubble.

The Blazers, Spurs, Suns and Grizzlies are all fighting for the two play-in spots with the eventual winner taking on the No. 1 Lakers in the first round. Aside from the Lakers’ opponent, the NBA playoff matchups have already been set. Here is a look at the upcoming NBA postseason series.

NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Matchups 2020

MATCHUPS No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Orlando Magic No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers No. 4 Miami Heat vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

NBA Western Conference Playoff Matchups 2020

MATCHUPS No. 1 L.A. Lakers vs. No. 8 TBD (Play-in Winner) No. 2 L.A. Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas Mavericks No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Utah Jazz No. 4 OKC Thunder vs. No. 5 Houston Rockets

NBA Play-In Game Schedule

*The second game will only happen if the No. 9 seed wins the first matchup.

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Sat., August 15 Western Conference 8 vs.9 2:30 p.m. ABC Sun., August 16 Western Conf. 8 vs. 9* 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA Playoffs 2020: First Round Schedule

Here is a look at the NBA playoff schedule so far, per Sports Media Watch. We will be updating with specific matchups once they are announced.

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Mon., August 17 TBD Game 1 1:30 p.m. ESPN Mon., August 17 TBD Game 1 4 p.m. ESPN Mon., August 17 TBD Game 1 6:30 p.m. ESPN Mon., August 17 TBD Game 1 9 p.m. ESPN

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Tues., August 18 TBD Game 1 1:30 p.m. TNT Tues., August 18 TBD Game 1 4 p.m. TNT Tues., August 18 TBD Game 1 6:30 p.m. TNT Tues., August 18 TBD Game 1 9 p.m. TNT

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Wed., August 19 TBD Game 2 4 p.m. TNT Wed., August 19 TBD Game 2 6:30 p.m. TNT Wed., August 19 TBD Game 2 9 p.m. TNT

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Thurs., August 20 TBD 1 p.m. ESPN Thurs., August 20 TBD 3:30 p.m. ESPN Thurs., August 20 TBD 6 p.m. ESPN Thurs., August 20 NBA Draft Lottery 8:30 p.m. ESPN Thurs., August 20 TBD 9 p.m. ESPN

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Fri., August 21 TBD 4 p.m. TNT Fri., August 21 TBD 6:30 p.m. TNT Fri., August 21 TBD 9 p.m. TNT

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Sat., August 22 TBD 1 p.m. TNT Sat., August 22 TBD 3:30 p.m TNT Sat., August 22 TBD 6 p.m. ESPN Sat., August 22 TBD 8:30 p.m. ABC

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Sun., August 23 TBD 1 p.m. ABC Sun., August 23 TBD 3:30 p.m. ABC Sun., August 23 TBD 6:30 p.m. TNT Sun., August 23 TBD 9 p.m. TNT

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Mon., August 24 TBD 4 p.m. TNT Mon., August 24 TBD 6:30 p.m. TNT Mon., August 24 TBD 9 p.m. TNT

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Tues., August 25 TBD 6:30 p.m. TNT Tues., August 25 TBD 9 p.m. TNT

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Wed., August 26 TBD 6:30 p.m. TNT Wed., August 26 TBD 9 p.m. TNT

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Thurs., August 27 TBD 1:30 p.m. ESPN Thurs., August 27 TBD 4 p.m. ESPN Thurs., August 27 TBD 6:30 p.m. ESPN Thurs., August 27 TBD 9 p.m. ESPN

DATE GAME TIME(ET)/TV Sun., August 30 TBD 1 p.m. ESPN Sun., August 30 TBD 3:30 p.m. ESPN

