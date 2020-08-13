NBA Playoff Schedule 2020: Start Date, TV Times & First Round Games

Getty
The Clippers will take on the Mavericks in the 2020 NBA playoffs.
The 2020 NBA Playoffs start on Monday, August 17 with the first-round matchups, but the Western Conference play-in tournament will tip-off on Saturday, August 15. The Magic clinched the No. 8 seed, so there will not be a play-in game for the final Eastern Conference spot.
The NBA has yet to announce the official playoff schedule, but we do know seven of the eight matchups. We will continue to update this with the specific schedule once it is announced by the NBA.
While we do not know the exact schedule, Sports Media Watch reported there will be four games each on the first two days of the playoffs broadcasted by ESPN and TNT. It will be a unique start to the postseason as the NBA playoffs typically begin on a Saturday but this has shifted to Monday in the NBA bubble.
The Blazers, Spurs, Suns and Grizzlies are all fighting for the two play-in spots with the eventual winner taking on the No. 1 Lakers in the first round. Aside from the Lakers’ opponent, the NBA playoff matchups have already been set. Here is a look at the upcoming NBA postseason series.
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Matchups 2020
|MATCHUPS
|No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Orlando Magic
|No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets
|No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers
|No. 4 Miami Heat vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers
NBA Western Conference Playoff Matchups 2020
|MATCHUPS
|No. 1 L.A. Lakers vs. No. 8 TBD (Play-in Winner)
|No. 2 L.A. Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas Mavericks
|No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Utah Jazz
|No. 4 OKC Thunder vs. No. 5 Houston Rockets
NBA Play-In Game Schedule
*The second game will only happen if the No. 9 seed wins the first matchup.
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Sat., August 15
|Western Conference 8 vs.9
|2:30 p.m. ABC
|Sun., August 16
|Western Conf. 8 vs. 9*
|4:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs 2020: First Round Schedule
Here is a look at the NBA playoff schedule so far, per Sports Media Watch. We will be updating with specific matchups once they are announced.
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Mon., August 17
|TBD Game 1
|1:30 p.m. ESPN
|Mon., August 17
|TBD Game 1
|4 p.m. ESPN
|Mon., August 17
|TBD Game 1
|6:30 p.m. ESPN
|Mon., August 17
|TBD Game 1
|9 p.m. ESPN
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Tues., August 18
|TBD Game 1
|1:30 p.m. TNT
|Tues., August 18
|TBD Game 1
|4 p.m. TNT
|Tues., August 18
|TBD Game 1
|6:30 p.m. TNT
|Tues., August 18
|TBD Game 1
|9 p.m. TNT
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Wed., August 19
|TBD Game 2
|4 p.m. TNT
|Wed., August 19
|TBD Game 2
|6:30 p.m. TNT
|Wed., August 19
|TBD Game 2
|9 p.m. TNT
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Thurs., August 20
|TBD
|1 p.m. ESPN
|Thurs., August 20
|TBD
|3:30 p.m. ESPN
|Thurs., August 20
|TBD
|6 p.m. ESPN
|Thurs., August 20
|NBA Draft Lottery
|8:30 p.m. ESPN
|Thurs., August 20
|TBD
|9 p.m. ESPN
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Fri., August 21
|TBD
|4 p.m. TNT
|Fri., August 21
|TBD
|6:30 p.m. TNT
|Fri., August 21
|TBD
|9 p.m. TNT
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Sat., August 22
|TBD
|1 p.m. TNT
|Sat., August 22
|TBD
|3:30 p.m TNT
|Sat., August 22
|TBD
|6 p.m. ESPN
|Sat., August 22
|TBD
|8:30 p.m. ABC
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Sun., August 23
|TBD
|1 p.m. ABC
|Sun., August 23
|TBD
|3:30 p.m. ABC
|Sun., August 23
|TBD
|6:30 p.m. TNT
|Sun., August 23
|TBD
|9 p.m. TNT
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Mon., August 24
|TBD
|4 p.m. TNT
|Mon., August 24
|TBD
|6:30 p.m. TNT
|Mon., August 24
|TBD
|9 p.m. TNT
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Tues., August 25
|TBD
|6:30 p.m. TNT
|Tues., August 25
|TBD
|9 p.m. TNT
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Wed., August 26
|TBD
|6:30 p.m. TNT
|Wed., August 26
|TBD
|9 p.m. TNT
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Thurs., August 27
|TBD
|1:30 p.m. ESPN
|Thurs., August 27
|TBD
|4 p.m. ESPN
|Thurs., August 27
|TBD
|6:30 p.m. ESPN
|Thurs., August 27
|TBD
|9 p.m. ESPN
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Sun., August 30
|TBD
|1 p.m. ESPN
|Sun., August 30
|TBD
|3:30 p.m. ESPN
READ NEXT: NBA Bubble: How Many Courts Are There at Disney in Orlando?