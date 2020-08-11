Packers Cut Second-Year Pass Rusher From 80-Man Roster

It will be on to team No. 6 for second-year outside linebacker Jamal Davis II.

The Green Bay Packers released Davis from their 80-man training camp roster on Monday afternoon, ending his brief tenure with the team before the start of full-squad practices for training camp on Aug. 15. The 25-year-old pass rusher spent time with four other NFL teams during his 2019 rookie season but was only active for three games with the Miami Dolphins late in the year, seeing no action in any of them.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers also claimed former Detroit Lions second-year wide receiver Travis Fulgham off the waiver wire on Monday in a one-for-one swap with Davis that keeps the active roster at capacity; though, the current 80-man total does not account for the five Packers who are still on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Davis Continues to Search for NFL Chance

Davis signed as an undrafted rookie with the Houston Texans last spring and saw a little bit of action during the preseason, recording five tackles, but it wasn’t enough to keep him around past the initial roster cutdown deadline. He remained within the AFC South and spent time on the practice squads of both the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, staying with the latter for about 10 weeks until the Dolphins signed him to their active roster.

Unfortunately for the former Akron defensive end, the journey of making his debut in the NFL will have to wait until he can find an opportunity with a sixth team. Teams are cutting down more than they are stocking up at the moment with new NFL guidelines dictating they trim their camp rosters from 90 to 80 players, but he could still find a place with one looking to add some competition to their edge-rushing group.

What Pass-Rushing Depth Remains for Packers?

The top of the outside linebacker position is looking pretty good for the Packers with starters Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith coming off excellent seasons and 2019 first-rounder Rashan Gary ready to step up as primary backup behind them.

From Gary down, though, things are much less certain.

The Packers saw 2018 sacks leader Kyler Fackrell exit the picture when he signed with the New York Giants in free agency, but they do return both Tim Williams and Randy Ramsey from last year’s practice squad. Greg Roberts is also back from last year; though, he is currently on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Packers also added three rookies this offseason, including seventh-round draft pick Jonathan Garvin and UDFAs Delontae Scott and Tipa Galeai — a former Utah State teammate of first-round quarterback Jordan Love.

Williams, a former third-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens, has the upper hand in terms of experience when it comes to competing for roster spots. He played in 19 games for the Ravens from 2017-19 and tallied 16 tackles and two sacks, but they opted to release him after the first four games of the 2019 regular season. The Packers quickly scooped him up, but he spent most of his time on their practice squad.

Garvin could also challenge for a roster spot behind Gary. He started 24 games at defensive end during his three seasons with the Miami Hurricanes and finished his collegiate career with 106 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

