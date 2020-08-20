Packers Safety Reacts to Davante Adams’ Injury Scare in Practice

Davante Adams limping to the sideline? Talk about an absolute nightmare for the Green Bay Packers fanbase.

The Packers briefly experienced such a scare during Wednesday’s training camp practice when Adams, one of the NFL’s top wide receivers, went limping to the sideline after getting his feet tied up on a passing play during 11-on-11 drills. The play ended with safety Adrian Amos picking off Aaron Rodgers for the second time in two days but quickly became more about the star wideout, who came off the field with a noticeable limp and headed into the team’s facility.

Aaron Rodgers throws deep in double coverage to Davante Adams, and Adrian Amos intercepts. Rodgers’ fourth INT of camp. Of much greater significance: Adams was slow getting up, then hobbled off the field. He’s heading into Don Hutson Center with a trainer now. Looking at leg. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 19, 2020

Fortunately, Adams returned with his helmet before the end of practice and participated in the final walkthroughs after testing his legs, which had everyone invested feeling the same way.

“That’s a relief,” Amos told media after practice about his reaction to seeing Adams return. “You never want to see anybody go down, but especially one of your top players.”

Amos said he wasn’t immediately aware that Adams might have been injured on the play but found him on the sidelines once he returned, glad to find him walking and doing well. If there was any further doubt about his status, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made it clear his top wideout was going to be “just fine” moving forward.

“I think any time, whether it’s Davante or any other player, you see a guy go down and certainly it leaves a bad taste in your mouth,” LaFleur told reporters after practice. “But, at the same time … the show’s gonna go on and it’s a next-man-up mentality. And fortunately for us, he’s going to be just fine.”

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Who Will Rise to No. 2 Alongside Adams?

The most popular prediction? Allen Lazard will parlay his standout second season in 2019 into even greater success for the Packers this year, using his strong connection with Rodgers to firmly settle in as a reliable No. 2 receiver and continue his rise in the NFL ranks.

Lazard broke onto the scene during the Packers’ second game without Adams last season, contributing to a fourth-quarter rally against the Detroit Lions after rising from the practice squad. He remained on the active roster for the remainder of the season and finished as the team’s second-most-efficient wideout with 38 catches for 513 yards and three touchdowns.

Behind him, there are two other strong candidates: Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown.

Valdes-Scantling was on a hot track to being the Packers’ deep-ball threat through the first eight games of the season, then sharply dropped off as he battled with knee and ankle injuries for the remainder of the year. He told reporters recently it was the first time in his career he had dealt with an ankle injury, spending much of the year learning how to play around it.

As for Brown, he missed the entire 2019 season after suffering an injury in the Packers’ third preseason game, but the coaches remain high on his potential after the 2018 sixth-round pick returned to camp this year looking healthy and ready to play. He helped establish some trust with Rodgers when he caught 21 passes for 328 yards as a rookie.

READ NEXT: Packers Release Former Rival Wide Receiver Along With Rookie OL