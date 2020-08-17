Ravens ‘in Talks’ To Work Out Former Pro Bowl Wide Receiver: Report

The Baltimore Ravens could be looking to make one more addition to the offense, and it could be a big one ahead of the 2020 season.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the Ravens have been in talks about getting Dez Bryant in for a workout in recent days. Bryant has been on the sidelines for the last few seasons, but could be looking to jump back into the game now after flirting with teams on social media for the last few years.

I'm told free agent WR Dez Bryant has been in talks with the #Ravens and other teams for a potential workout, per sources. Bryant has been working hard to bring himself back. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 17, 2020

If the Ravens did work out Bryant, like him and then add him to the mix, it would be a huge move for them just ahead of the 2020 season considering the type of big plays he can make on the field.

Ravens Could Sign Top Wideout

The Ravens have reportedly been scouring the market for one more top pass catching option for a while, and Bryant is merely the latest addition to the list they may target. Many have wondered if the Ravens might sign Antonio Brown, as several have lobbied for it within the organization. Nothing has happened on that front, but it does seem as if the Ravens want one more player to complement their offense and give them a big play threat.

Likely, the team is banking on Marquise Brown becoming an elite wideout, and the team has depth with Willie Snead, Miles Boykin and a duo of draft picks in James Proche and Devin Duvernay on the roster. None of them bring the big game experience and game breaking potential Bryant could if he is healthy and ready to go.

Dez Bryant Talked About Ravens Workout

Bryant, former Dallas Cowboys pass catcher, listed the Ravens amongst the teams he’d most like to try out for late last season, admitting he wanted to see what was “up” with New Orleans, New England, the Ravens and Kansas City if he didn’t work out a deal with the Cowboys.

Yep for next year… train real hard be a deadly weapon in the red zone if not I’ll try to see what’s up with these teams NO,NE,BAl,KC https://t.co/Q060lKt1Ye — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 23, 2019

This isn’t the first time the Ravens and Bryant had been mentioned in the same breath. The team gave him a look over a year ago in April 2019, but he ended up not signing after the sides could not work out an agreement on contract length.

Here’s a look at the piece from then by Chris Wesseling of NFL.com regarding the deal the Ravens and Bryant tried to work out already:

“Baltimore has indeed shown the most interest in signing Bryant, but the two sides couldn’t agree on contract length, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, via a source informed of the situation. The Ravens needed a multiyear deal to fit Bryant’s number under the salary cap, per Rapoport. The former Cowboys star, conversely, is seeking a one-year contract that will enable him to test the market again in 2019. In other words, Bryant is banking on a bounce-back year to rehabilitate his league-wide value.”

Instead of doing that, Bryant stayed on the sidelines this season, but it’s possible he never lost his interest in locking up with Lamar Jackson and a Baltimore offense which has been very exiting in 2019.

Now that the Ravens have found plenty of other weapons for Jackson, it will be interesting to see if they even have interest in signing someone like Bryant anymore, especially after the two sides couldn’t reach a deal last spring.

Dez Bryant Stats

There’s no questioning the fact that Bryant has been one of the better wideouts in the game. In his career with Dallas, Bryant put up 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in his career with the Cowboys, which spanned from 2010-2017. Bryant was a dominant red zone player and a guy who could match up with anyone physically.

Bryant made 3 Pro Bowls from 2013-2016 during his time with the Cowboys, and was an NFL All-Pro in 2014 when he led the league in touchdowns. Bryant was released by the Cowboys after 2017, and returned to New Orleans only to tear his achilles tendon immediately after, but has remained interested in coming back again ever since.

Possibly, he could get that chance in Baltimore this year if the team gets the workout they desire.

READ NEXT: Ravens Officially Sign Speedy Running Back to Roster