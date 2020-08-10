Steelers RB Determined to Be Better at ‘Everything’

James Conner is expected to be RB1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020, but with Conner a pending unrestricted free agent in 2021, the Steelers would like to find out if they have another starter-capable running back already on the roster.

The two most likely candidates are second-year RB Benny Snell Jr. and rookie fourth-round pick Anthony McFarland Jr. Of course, McFarland has yet had a chance to show what he can do in the NFL. But the Steelers did get to audition Snell—selected with the 20th pick of the fourth round in 2019—during his rookie year, and the early indicators were positive.

Benny Snell Jr.’s Plan for 2020

Now the University of Kentucky product is determined to show he can take his game to the next level—and earn consideration to start in 2021 if Conner leaves in free agency.

To get there “I need to work on everything,” Snell told Teresa Varley of Steelers.com. “I need to focus on being a better route-runner, a better pass protector, knowing pass pro and blitzes better. How the pass plays and run plays are run so I know the sweet spots, just being ahead of the game.

“There is always a way you can get better or an edge on your opponent when you are preparing for guys during the week,” he added. “Film, getting the reps you can in practice, taking care of my body has been a big thing for me. A lot of those things tie in to how you play the game. It’s huge and it’s my job. “

“And I love my job,” he added, which will come as no surprise to Steelers fans, who saw him flash his infectious smile whenever he got the chance to run the ball last season.

In fact, Snell accumulated 108 carries for 426 yards and two touchdowns last year. Much of that came during a 98-yard performance at Cincinnati in Week 12.

“I think I did decent as a rookie, contributing with the chances I had in front of me,” Snell told Varley. “I feel like there is a lot of growth for me, a lot of things I can get better at via offense and special teams.”

Steelers at RB in 2021

There is a good bit of urgency for the Steelers to find another starter-level running back. Never mind how one NFL analyst recently called James Conner the worst starting RB in the NFL. Impending salary cap hell is likely to make Conner too expensive to retain in 2021, and the Steelers will need low budget options throughout the position group.

In that regard Snell would fit in well. According to overthecap.com he’s scheduled to earn $675,000 this year with a cap figure of $850,517. Next season his salary rises to $850,000, with a cap charge of $1.025 million.

