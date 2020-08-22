Steelers Release WR to Make Room for Free Agent

Today the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the release of former XFL and Penn State University wide receiver Saeed Blacknall. A roster move was not unexpected as Pittsburgh needed to make room for its most-recent free agent signee, wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud.

Blacknall has been a journeyman since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent signee of the Raiders back in 2018. After being waived by the Raiders last summer, he spent time in training camp with the Miami Dolphins, and was added to the practice squad of the Arizona Cardinals in December 2019. He has appeared in a single NFL game, playing 16 snaps on offense for the Raiders in 2018.

The Steelers decided to sign Blacknall after seeing him in action in with the Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL this spring. In three XFL games he caught a mere four passes, but two went for touchdowns and he averaged 30 yards per reception.

Blacknall played his college ball at Penn State, appearing in 34 games over the course of four years. He totaled 50 receptions for 979 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Steelers signed a host of former XFL players this spring but only four remain with the team, those being defensive tackle Cavon Walker (University of Maryland), offensive lineman Jarron Jones (Notre Dame), offensive tackle Anthony Coyle (Fordham) and center John Keenoy (Western Michigan) are still on the roster.

