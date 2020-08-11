UFC Champ Can’t Stop Pranking Wife [WATCH]

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic might be heading into the biggest fight of his professional career this weekend against Daniel Cormier at UFC 252, but that hasn’t kept arguably the best UFC heavyweight ever from having some fun during the promotional buildup for the event.

You can watch Miocic make several epic prank calls to his wife via the short video clip below.

UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 takes place on Saturday, August 15 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card will be streamed live exclusively via ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Obviously, the only person on the planet who could prank call the wife of the UFC’s heavyweight champion and get away with it is the fighter himself.

Still, it seems like a super bold move, even for a stalwart champ like Miocic.

UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 Full Fight Card, Location and How to Watch

What: UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3

When: August 15

Where: UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Time: 10:00 pm ET (Main Card PPV), 8:00 pm ET (ESPN+ Prelims), 6:00 pm ET (ESPN+ Early Prelims)

How to Watch: ESPN+ pay-per-view

The card listed below is subject to change.

UFC 252 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Junior dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Prelims (ESPN) and Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel

Ashley Yoder vs. Livinha Souza

Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter

Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba

Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda

TJ Brown vs. Danny Chavez

