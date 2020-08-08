UFC Fighter Loses Shorts but Not Fight [WATCH]

A UFC fighter lost his shorts on Saturday night at UFC APEX in Las Vegas but not the fight. Featherweight Gavin Tucker made the right choice against Justin Jaynes during their prelims bout on the latest UFC Fight Night card on ESPN. Tucker did everything he could to escape a chokehold and that included letting his pants fall down below his knees. Letting himself be pantsed totally worked because the 34-year-old got out of that tough spot and ultimately won his fight against Jaynes via third-round submission.

You can watch Tucker lose his pants in the video clip below.

Gavin Tucker lost his shorts escaping the choke 😬 #UFCVegas6 pic.twitter.com/OE7DXcHAFI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 8, 2020

‘The Option Was to Escape or Die’

Tucker talked a little about his shorts fiasco after the fight.

“You know what …the option was to escape or die, so I escaped,” Tucker said during his post-fight interview.

All things considered, it was a fantastic performance by Tucker.

You can see a little more of his excellent performance below.

Obviously, it was much easier for the fighter to do good work against Jaynes with his pants up around his waist.

Tucker Reveals Plans for Future

Tucker improved to 12-1 with the victory. “The Newfoundland Terror” is now 3-1 in UFC fights.

“Once we hit the mat I felt really comfortable,” Tucker said. “He’s tough though man. He knew I was coming for him. And honestly, he hits with rocks. This guy is a big swinger. He’s gonna be a big problem for sure.”

Tucker told ESPN he’s already thinking about his next appearance in UFC’s Octagon.

“I would love to get a fight every four months,” Tucker said. “That seems to be a good time for me. When I push and fight more than that there’s a tendency to overdo it. That seems to be my nature.”

Meanwhile, Jaynes fell to 16-5 overall and 1-1 in the UFC.

Tucker’s Pants Fell Off During UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik

Tucker’s pants falling off happened during the latest UFC Fight Night card on ESPN.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik took place on Saturday, Aug. 8 at UFC APEX in Nevada. Also known as UFC Vegas 6, Lewis vs. Oleinik was televised live on ESPN+ starting at 9 p.m. ET.

You can see the full fight card below.

Main Card

Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Chris Weidman vs. Omari Akhmedov

Darren Stewart vs. Maki Pitolo

Yana Kunitskaya vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman

Prelims

Tim Means vs. Laureano Staropoli

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Alex Munoz

Andrew Sanchez vs. Wellington Turman

Kevin Holland vs. Joaquin Buckley

Gavin Tucker vs. Justin Jaynes

Youssef Zalal vs. Peter Barrett

Irwin Rivera vs. Ali Qaisi

