WWE Payback 2020: Matches & Predictions

Now that WWE has figured out a way to replicate the live fan experience for their product, they’re going full steam ahead with upcoming PPV’s.

Just one week after SummerSlam 2020 wrapped up, WWE is returning for a second August event that will emanate from the custom Amway Center ThunderDome. And it’s pretty evident that the fallout from the biggest wrestling party of the summer will lead right into the matches being booked for the return of Payback. On August 30, the WWE Universe viewing from home and the ones lucky enough to enter the ThunderDome via virtual crowd panels will be treated to another dose of Sunday night wrestling. And as expected, championships will be on the line and revenge will be at forefront of the many feuds erupting on this match card.

Here are our predictions for the announced matchups being presented at Payback 2020.

Apollo Crews (c) vs. Bobby Lashley (with MVP and Shelton Benjamin) (WWE United States Championship)

Predictions & Winner: This is pretty much the match we should have gotten at SummerSlam. While I appreciate MVP as a manager and a talk show host, the wear and tear on his body have kept him from delivering at a high level in the ring. That’s why I’d rather not see him continue his in-ring feud with United States Champion Apollo Crews. I figured he’d employ the services of Cedric Alexander at this point and pit him against Apollo, but that surprisingly hasn’t happened yet. For the moment though, one of MVP’s Hurt Business proteges is getting the next shot at the title. And it’s the world-destroyer known as Bobby Lashley.

Now Apollo has been reigning as the US Champion since May, which he definitely has to be commended for. Now while I love to see him hold the title for even longer, it’s looking like that reign is about to come to an end. Bobby Lashley has been built up to his old terrifying self once again and now’s the time for him to retain that stature he recently regained. There was a bump in the road for Lashley when he took a loss against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Backlash, but I don’t think he’ll trip up here. I predict a championship loss for Appolo that will lead to the Hurt Business getting their hands on another championship (Shelton Benjamin currently holds the 24/7 Championship). I just can’t see Apollo overcoming the threat of a far more dangerous Lashley at this point.