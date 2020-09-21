Barcelona Aiming to Beat Bayern Munich To USMNT Star

Barcelona are hoping to beat European champions Bayern Munich to Ajax defender and USMNT starlet Sergino Dest.

The Catalan giants are in the market for a new right-back to replace Nelson Semedo in the backline. The Portugal international is close to a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

According to Catalunya Radio‘s Ramon Salmurri, Dest is Barcelona’s “chosen one,” and the Catalan giants are aiming to close a transfer for the 19-year-old “as soon as possible.”

Yet Ronald Koeman’s side will face stiff competition for Dest. Bundesliga champions Bayern have already made one bid for the young defender and are set to make Ajax a new offer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Semedo On His Way Out Of Barcelona

Semedo only arrived at Barcelona in 2017 from Portuguese side Benfica but it looks as though his time at the club is up. The 26-year-old has won two league titles and the Copa del Rey during his time with the club but has never managed to make the right-back spot his own.

The defender was a notable absentee in training on Monday as he closes in on a move to Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Barca confirm Semedo given permission to miss training this evening as he finalises Wolves move. Suarez still training for now — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) September 21, 2020

Barcelona do have still have Sergi Roberto available at right-back, although the versatile star’s preferred position is in midfield. Roberto looks set to start the season in the backline but could soon face competition for his place.

Dest Already a Barcelona Fan

Dest has come through the youth ranks at Ajax and made his debut for the first team in August 2019. He went on to become a regular in 2019-20, making 30 appearances in all competitions before the season was cancelled in April because of Covid-19.

Yet Dest has made no secret of the fact he’s a big fan of Barcelona. He posted a picture on Instagram earlier this year when he has wearing the club’s training gear.

Sergiño Dest, who’s been linked to Barcelona recently, posted a story on Instagram wearing a Barça top. [sgd_2] pic.twitter.com/uLdvn0Ek5m — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 23, 2020

Barcelona will be hoping Dest’s fondness for the club can help them land the teenager before the start of the season, particularly as Bayern Munich may be able to make a higher offer than the Catalan giants.

