Barcelona Boss Ronald Koeman Identifies His First Signing

Ronald Koeman wants to make Liverpool’s Netherlands international Georginio Wijnaldum his first signing as Barcelona manager.

The Dutch coach “has insisted” that the Catalan giants bring in the 29-year-old this summer, and the club have “have agreed to push for a deal,” according to ESPN’s

Alex Kirkland and Moises Llorens.

Koeman knows Wijnaldum from working with the midfielder in his previous role with the Netherlands national team. The Barca boss wants to pair Wijnaldum with Frenkie de Jong in midfield at the Camp Nou.

Wijnaldum is out of contract at Liverpool next season. Melissa Reddy at The Independent has reported the midfielder could be tempted by a “change of scenery” along with the chance to “earn a sizeable contract and become crucial in a rebuild.”

According to Lluís Miguelsanz at Sport, Wijnaldum has “already agreed personal terms” and is likely to cost around €15 million ($17.7m) plus variables.

Barcelona Set for New-Look Midfield?

Barcelona already look set for a new-look midfield next season. Arthur Melo and Ivan Rakitic have already left the club, while Arturo Vidal could be next and is reportedly wanted by Serie A clubs.

Meanwhile, Miralem Pjanic has arrived from Juventus, and Barcelona B midfielder Riqui Puig could be officially promoted to the first team in time for the 2020-21 campaign.

Barcelona also still have Sergio Busquets in the squad, new signing Pedri, while Carles Alena, Rafinha, and Philippe Coutinho have all returned to the Camp Nou after loan spells away in 2019-20.

New Challenge for Wijnaldum?

A move to La Liga would present Wijnaldum with a fresh challenge after five years in the Premier League. The midfielder joined Newcastle United from PSV in 2015 and was then signed by Liverpool a year later after the Magpies were relegated.

The Netherlands international has tasted great success at Anfield. He was part of the Liverpool team that won the Champions League in 2019, beating Barcelona along the way, and helped the Reds end their long wait to be crowned English champions last season.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was asked about rumors surrounding Wijnaldum’s future ahead of Saturday’s Community Shield against Arsenal but gave little away. He told reporters: “That’s an open contract situation, otherwise we would know. It’s all between us and the player, these kind of things. It’s all good at the moment, all fine.”

The midfielder’s contract situation means Wijnaldum is likely to be available at a decent price, although supporters can be forgiven for thinking that midfield is one area where Barcelona don’t particularly need strengthening currently.

