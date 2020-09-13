Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Linked to New Rumored Girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Throughout his NFL career, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has remained quiet about his dating life. Prescott’s relationship with rumored girlfriend Natalie Buffett could have staying power. Over the NFL offseason, the two exchanged comments on Instagram as Buffett wished Prescott a happy birthday, per 247Sports.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his love interest are no longer keeping their relationship under wraps. Natalie Buffett made their relationship official via Instagram last week, posting a photo of the two together in celebration of Prescott’s 27th birthday. She wrote “Happy birthday babe” with a heart emoji on the post and Prescott later replied,”My Girl!!! Thank you” with a matching heart emoji.

Natalie’s Birthday Dinner Created a Controversy in the Midst of COVID-19

ICYMI: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Natalie Buffett Makes Their Relationship Official by Wishing Him a Happy Birthday on Instagram @EgotasticSports https://t.co/8RSQZC2MGS — Egotastic! (@egotastic) July 30, 2020

It was not all smooth sailing for the rumored couple as Prescott found himself in controversy back in April with much of the country in lockdown amidst COVID-19. Photos surfaced of a gathering that was initially reported to be at Prescott’s house, but the Cowboys quarterback later clarified that they were taken at a restaurant. According to The Dallas Morning News’ David Moore, Prescott’s representatives initially claimed it was a dinner for his sister before revealing it was Buffett.

“A source close to Prescott said the event was a birthday party for the quarterback’s sister, Natalie Prescott-Smith, a revelation designed to minimize the backlash Prescott has received,” Moore explained. “The problem: a friend of Prescott’s named Natalie has a birthday on April 12, two days after the gathering. When the source was confronted with that information, the source apologized and admitted the party was for the friend.”

Prescott disputed the claim that he hosted a large gathering during quarantine but admitted that he had additional scrutiny that comes from being the Cowboys quarterback.

“I understand and accept that there are additional responsibilities and media scrutiny that come with being an NFL quarterback, but it is very frustrating and disappointing when people provide completely inaccurate information from anonymous sources, especially now,” Prescott said, per The Dallas Morning News. “To set the record straight — I know that we all need to do our best to socially distance and like everyone else, I am continuing to adjust to what that requires, but the truth is that I was with fewer than 10 people for a home dinner — not a party — on Friday night.”

Here’s a look at the table for Buffett’s celebration.

According to Dak Prescott’s reps this photo that TMZ says was from the QBs house is from the restaurant where the food came from, Nick and Sam’s. pic.twitter.com/qhmaCm4qCK — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) April 14, 2020

Prescott Has Shied Away From Discussing His Relationship Status

Cowboys Stars Party During Quarantine, Cops Check it Out | TMZ LiveEzekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott are partying like it's NOT 2020 in the middle of a pandemic — hanging together for a celebration that appears to violate the Texas "safer-at-home" order. SUBSCRIBE: http://tmz.me/cLxA82p About TMZ Live: Subscribe to the TMZLive YouTube channel for new clips Monday-Friday at 1pm, 3pm, 6pm (PST). TMZ Live blends elements of the TMZ website with TV for a global conversation that starts in the newsroom and involves viewers from all over the world via skype, phone and twitter. Join Harvey Levin, Charles Latibeaudiere and the rest of the TMZ staff as hot topics and breaking news are argued. Celebrities come in to talk about breaking stories, especially those in which they are involved. Want to be on TMZ Live? Call: (855) TMZ-LIVE Facebook Message: @TMZLive Skype: skypetmzlive@tmz.com Need More TMZ? TMZ Live Website: http://tmz.me/GxCXCfl LIKE TMZ on Facebook! http://tmz.me/9sGB00a FOLLOW TMZ on Twitter! http://tmz.me/9LeeNWQ FOLLOW TMZ on Instagram! http://tmz.me/ep7d8Bn TMZ on TV & TMZ Sports on FS1 Tune In Info: http://tmz.me/ccuirUZ TMZ is on iOS! http://tmz.me/ecOjgiH TMZ is on Android! http://tmz.me/pkwieRA Got a Tip? Contact TMZ: http://tmz.me/UsxYCvE Check out TMZ, TMZ Sports and toofab! TMZ: http://tmz.me/fPrTwZt Subscribe! TMZ: http://tmz.me/wONe5NO TMZ Sports: http://tmz.me/jMBERbb Subscribe! TMZ Sports: http://tmz.me/jMBERbb Toofab: http://tmz.me/dsXztns Subscribe! toofab: http://tmz.me/VeVLMmi https://www.youtube.com/c/TMZLive 2020-04-14T20:00:10Z

During his time with the Cowboys, Prescott has been linked to a few relationships but the quarterback has shied away from discussing his personal life. His Instagram page is full of posts related to his family and football. Back in 2017, Prescott was asked about the possibility of having a girlfriend and the quarterback noted that he was focused on football.

“We are focused on the playoffs,” Prescott noted in 2017, per 247Sports. “Yeah, you women need a lot of time. My time is focused on football right now. My first love.”