Eagles-Rams Preview: Key Matchups, How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Eagles host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. No fans are permitted to attend.

The City of Philadelphia has gone out of its way to discourage tailgating down at the parking lots, too. They shut down all the streets around the stadium. Hopefully the Philly faithful will find creative ways to circumvent that.

The game will be broadcast live on FOX at 1 p.m. and online streaming is available via FuboTV. The Eagles will be wearing their midnight green jerseys on Sunday. No fans will be in attendance, a huge disadvantage for Philly not lost on Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.

“I will say that for us now being at home and coming home this week, not having our fans there, it is an impact,” Pederson said. “It’s an impact to our opponents. It’s an impact from an emotional standpoint for our players. I’ve said this before, you kind of feed off of that energy that our crowd brings and walking into Lincoln Financial Field right before kickoff and seeing the stadium full, is an emotion that’s really hard to explain. It’s definitely going to be missed on Sunday.”

How to Watch Rams-Eagles in Week 2

Los Angeles Rams (1-0) at Philadelphia Eagles (0-1)

When: Sunday, Sept. 20, 1 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

TV: Fox — Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP

TV Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman, Laura Okmin (field reporter)

Referee: Brad Allen (Eagles are 3-2 in games he has reffed)

Betting Odds: Eagles -1.5 (-110) — Over/Under 45.5 (per DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series History: Eagles own a six-game winning streak dating back to 2005. Philly beat LA 30-23 the last time they met in 2018.

Key Matchups to Watch

WR Cooper Kupp vs. CB Nickell Robey-Coleman: The two best players at their respective positions will go man-to-man in the slot. Strength on strength, no margin for error. Kupp is a big-bodied receiver who is deceivingly quick. Robey-Coleman played with him for three seasons in L.A. and knows his tendencies.

“I think it is kind of balanced across the board,” Robey-Coleman said of the matchup. “He’s a really good slot receiver, and I think highly of myself as well. It’s going to be interesting. I can’t wait, and I’m looking forward to it.”

DT Aaron Donald vs. QB Carson Wentz: The Eagles quarterback called Donald a “monster” earlier this week and he’s hoping to avoid another eight-sack nightmare. Donald lines up all over the defensive line, looking to exploit matchups and apply pressure. He’s the best in the business and Philly’s offensive line is banged up.

“He’s a game-wrecker if you let it happen, so we’ve just got to be smart with how we handle that,” Wentz said of Donald. “We’ve got to always know where he is, but at the same time, we’ve got to come out and execute and not play afraid or timid.”

WR Robert Woods vs. CB Darius Slay: The Eagles shelled out big bucks for Slay for these situations, to cover the opposing team’s top target. He excelled in man-to-man coverage last week against Terry McLaurin: 1 catch for 21 yards. Woods only recorded one catch for 14 yards in Week 1 but he’s a legit threat who runs great routes and catches everything. Woods just got paid, too.

“I feel like Robert Woods don’t get enough credit for what he does for that offense,” Slay said. “He does a lot of dirty work for that offense. I got a lot of respect for him and his game and what he brings to the Rams.”

