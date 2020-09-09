Falcons First Official 2020 Depth Chart Released

The Atlanta Falcons have released their first 2020 depth chart.

The Falcons first-round pick in this year’s draft, A.J. Terrell, will start at cornerback. It’s uncertain if second-round pick Marlon Davidson will see the field Sunday due to a knee strain. Also, rookie guard Matt Hennessy will have to work his way back from injury into a starting position.

Here’s the depth chart heading into Sunday:

OFFENSE

QB — Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub

WR — Julio Jones, Christian Blake

WR — Calvin Ridley, Olamide Zaccheaus

WR — Russell Gage, Brandon Powell

TE — Hayden Hurst, Jaeden Graham, Luke Stocker

RB — Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison

FB — Keith Smith

LT — Jake Matthews, Matt Gono

LG — James Carpenter, Matt Hennessy

C — Alex Mack, Justin McCray

RG — Chris Lindstrom

RT –Kaleb McGary, Timon Parris

DEFENSE

DE — Takk McKinley, Allen Bailey, Charles Harris

DT — Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Deadrin Senat

DT — Tyeler Davison, John Cominsky

DE — Dante Fowler, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

LB — Deion Jones, LaRoy Reynolds

LB — Foye Oluokun, Mykal Walker, Deone Bucannon

CB — A.J. Terrell, Darqueze Dennard, Blidi Wreh-Wilson

CB — Isaiah Oliver, Kendall Sheffield

S — Damontae Kazee

S — Ricardo Allen, Sharrod Neasman

S — Keanu Neal, Jaylinn Hawkins

SPECIAL TEAMS

K — Younghoe Koo

P — Sterling Hofrichter

LS — Josh Harris

KR –Olamide Zaccheaus

PR –Brandon Powell

Holder — Sterling Hofrichter

KO — Younghoe Koo

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Takk McKinley Gets Another Chance

It’s quite a relief to see McKinley starting on defense. Atlanta Falcons came to a conclusion this offseason that they would not be picking up McKinley’s fifth-year option. Last season, McKinley tried to play through his shoulder injury and finished with 3.5 sacks, before having to step off the field and get surgery. That marked his third shoulder injury.

This decision Atlanta made was probably for the best since it lit a much-needed fire within McKinley upon his return.

“It was a wake-up call,” McKinley addressed the media last month. “It was more motivation, it made me hungry. I’m not saying I wasn’t hungry in the past, but I’ve just got to go prove it.”

Now that McKinley is in the best shape of his life, he’s more than ready to go out there and prove himself—the kind of mindset Atlanta needs this season.

Over his three years in the league, McKinley has played in a total of 45 games with 21 starts. He has also recorded 16.5 sacks, including a high of 7.0 in 2018.

Brian Hill Wins No. 2 Spot At Running Back

Last season after Devonta Freeman’s backup Ito Smith was out due to a neck and concussion injury last season, Hill stepped in.

Hill, 24, rushed 78 times for 323 yards and touchdowns last season. He caught 10 passes for 69 yards and one touchdown during the 2019 season.

He made his big impression against with a 26-9 win over the New Orleans Saints. Freeman suffered a foot injury in the first half of the game and was out for the rest.

The Falcons were looking to improve their run game and attack the Saint’s run defense, who were in the top-five giving up an average of 84.3 yards per game. Atlanta finished with 143 rushing yards and 61 yards were from Hill.

He won the depth chart battle this offseason and it’ll be exciting to see what he can do for the Falcons this season.

READ NEXT: Falcons 2020 First-Round Pick Will Start Against Seahawks