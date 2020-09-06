Fantasy Football Names 2020: Best Funny Team Titles

Fantasy football season has finally arrived but preparing for your draft is more complicated than ever. We are headed for an unpredictable NFL season but that will not stop you from at least crushing your league with the best fantasy team name.

With no preseason games, preparing for the fantasy season is challenging, but it could lead to a few advantages. If you are high on a particular rookie, there is a good chance you will be able to draft him later than a typical season. The lack of preseason games may also prevent us all from falling in love with players during training camp who are unlikely to have the same impact in Week 1.

NFL training camps have gone smoother than many expected with no widespread COVID-19 outbreaks. Things get more complicated once the regular season begins and games are played as players will undoubtedly be in more danger of potentially contracting the virus.

The NFL is hoping to prevent any widespread outbreaks, but travel combined with a physical sport means the risk will go up. This makes having a deep roster more important than any other season given the potential for key players to be ruled out just hours before kickoff. It also means setting your lineups right before games start is likely the wise move.

Prioritizing Quarterbacks in Fantasy Drafts Is Back (Sort of)

Many of us remember the fantasy drafts of years past where quarterbacks flew off the board early. Your fantasy rivals are much smarter now and selecting late-round quarterbacks started to become commonplace. This year, we are seeing a mix of both strategies thanks to the additional points Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson can get you with their rushing capabilities.

Mahomes and Jackson are going in the second round of most drafts, per Fantasy Pros’ ADP data. If that is too high of a price, quarterbacks like Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson are going in the fifth to sixth rounds. The late-round quarterback strategy is far from dead with a number of intriguing players who still have plenty of upside going in the double-digit rounds including Baker Mayfield, Ben Roethlisberger, Joe Burrow and Cam Newton. As always, feel free to reach out on Twitter @JonDAdams with any fantasy football questions you may have as Week 1 approaches.

Here is a look at the best fantasy football team names for 2020 with the original source listed to the right of the title.

Best Fantasy Football Team Names 2020

NAME SOURCE You Got (Zack) Moss’d Heavy Fresh Prince of Helaire Athlon The Mixon Administration Draft With Redzone Tua Legit Tua Quit Athlon Sign Colin Kaepernick Heavy Brady-Gronk Retirement Tour Heavy Hasta Laviska, Baby CBS Sports Mostert Likely to Succeed Sporting News Make Tampa Gronk Again Heavy Murray-Up Offense Sporting News Kliff Kingsbury’s Interior Designer Heavy Finding Deebo Sporting News CeeDee’s TDs Heavy Brady Gaga Draft With Redzone Red Solo Kupp Sporting News Born Again Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Jocks High-Yield CeeDee Sporting News Kittles and Bits Heavy Pop, Drop and Lockett FanDuel Batman and Dobbins Sporting News Chark Week Multiple Sources Judge Jeudy USA Today My Name is Alexander Mattison USA Today Russell Wilson’s Cooking Class Heavy There is a Godwin FanDuel D.K. Metcalf’s Personal Trainer Heavy Joevid-19 Sporting News

