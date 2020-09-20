Juventus F.C. will begin their quest for a 10th consecutive Serie A title on Sunday when they host U.C. Sampdoria at Allianz Stadium.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the match (2:45 p.m. ET) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch Juventus vs Sampdoria live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will have live coverage of every Serie A match in 20-21, as well as Coppa Italia, Bundesliga, DFL Supercup, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, MLS and other live sports. It also includes every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Juventus vs Sampdoria live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Juventus vs Sampdoria Preview

Juventus vs Sampdoria: Where to Watch in USA

Though Juventus claimed the Serie A title a season ago, edging Inter Milan by a single point, and reached the Coppa Italia final, falling to Napoli, the club sacked manager Maurizio Sarri on Aug. 8, a day after his side succumbed to Lyon in the Champions League round of 16.

The same day, the club tabbed former Juve midfielder Andrea Pirlo as their next head coach; nine days earlier, Juve hired Pirlo to be their under-23 head coach for his first managerial gig.

“Doubts? I don’t have any,” Pirlo said Saturday, according to the club’s official website. “Certainties? I’m at Juve, I coach a team of champions, it was easy for me to fit in and I’m fine. I don’t have to show the differences with Sarri’s Juve: we have the same goals. I carry on my idea of football, which must be aggressive and based on mastery of the game. This period has not changed me; like I was a footballer, I’ll be a coach. There are those who speak well of me and those who have doubts, but for me nothing changes: I am sure of what I am doing. The formation depends on the players you have available, in order to get the best out of them.”

Juve forward Cristiano Ronaldo ranked second in Serie A goals last season, with 31; the captain of the Portuguese national team tallied 37 goals across all competitions.

A season ago, Sampdoria dropped six of their first seven Serie A matches before sacking manager Eusebio Di Francesco and replacing him with Claudio Ranieri, who guided the club to a 15th-place finish. They bowed out of the Coppa Italia in the fourth round.

“Ranieri is a great coach, tomorrow will be a difficult match,” Pirlo said, per the club’s site. “Samp will play with very tight lines and will look for restarts: we are prepared. Tomorrow I would like to see what we have prepared from the beginning: the search for the ball, mastery of the field and a proactive attitude. We’re doing it well, the inputs are coming into our heads.”

Sampdoria return their top four scorers from a year ago: Italian forwards Manolo Gabbiadini (12 goals across all competitions), Fabio Quagliarella (12) and Federico Bonazzoli (6), and Argentine midfielder Gaston Ramirez (7).

“We have an advantage in terms of knowing each other, what we want and how to achieve it,” Ranieri said Friday, according to the club’s official website, “even though we’ll be up against an excellent team that has won the league for nine years in a row.”