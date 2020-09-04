How to Watch Kentucky Derby 2020 Online Without Cable

An 17-horse field is set to take on the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby, which will go on without fans in the stands at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

The 2020 Kentucky Derby will run at about 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. If you want to watch all the races leading up to the Derby, Fox Sports 2 and NBC Sports Network will have coverage of Oaks Day on Friday, and FS2 and NBC will have coverage of the Kentucky Derby undercard on Saturday.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch the race live online for free:

Kentucky Derby 2020 Horses & Post Positions

1. Finnick the Fierce 2. Max Player 3. Enforceable 4. Storm the Court 5. Major Fed 6. King Guillermo (out) 7. Money Moves 8. South Bend 9. Mr. Big News 10. Thousand Words 11. Necker Island 12. Sole Volante 13. Attachment Rate 14. Winning Impression 15. Ny Traffic 16. Honor A.P. 17. Tiz the Law 18. Authentic

Kentucky Derby 2020 Preview

It’s already a one-of-a-kind Kentucky Derby and favorite Tiz the Law — who won the Belmont Stakes in June — has a shot to make it historic. No horse has ever won from the No. 17 post position, which Tiz the Law will race out of on Saturday. His trainer, Barclay Tagg, isn’t worried about the long route at the Run for the Roses.

“Well, I like it being on the outside,” Tagg said. “I didn’t particularly want to be out that far, but it’s what we have. He seems to handle everything that gets thrown at him, so we have to leave it up to him.”

The Kentucky Derby usually takes place on the first Saturday in May, but was forced to find another date like nearly every other sporting event in the world.

“It’s definitely not going to be your normal Derby,” trainer Brad Cox told The Associated Press. “It’s always a weekend that we look forward to, actually the whole week with the lead-up.

“It’s an amazing week, kind of like a festival of racing. Obviously, with no fans it will definitely be something we’ve never experienced before.”

The race decided to scrap its plan to originally welcome fans after a spike of COVID-19 cases in the surrounding area. Officials were planning to limit attendance for the event to 23,000.

“We were confident in that plan, but dedicated to remaining flexible using the best and most reliable information available,” the track said in a statement. “With the current significant increases in COVID-19 cases in Louisville as well as across the region, we needed to again revisit our planning.

There were 18 horses expected to take on the race, but King Guillermo — owned by former MLB catcher Victor Martinez — pulled out during the week.

“To race in a race like the Derby we need him at 100 percent,” trainer Juan Carlos Avila said. “We aren’t going to be able to demonstrate how good he is like this. We are going to have plenty of time to show his quality. He’s going to be a great horse and everybody knows we have to take care of the horse first.”

Below are the odds to win the race:

2020 Kentucky Derby odds

Tiz the Law 5-8

Honor A.P. 5-1

Authentic 8-1

Thousand Words 12-1

Ny Traffic 20-1

Enforceable 25-1

Max Player 30-1

Sole Volante 35-1

Money Moves 40-1

Attachment Rate 40-1

South Bend 50-1

Storm the Court 60-1

Major Fed 60-1

Finnick the Fierce 85-1

Necker Island 85-1

Mr Big News 100-1

Winning Impression 100-1