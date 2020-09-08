Coutinho’s Agent Explains Why Barcelona ‘Want Him Back So Badly’

Philippe Coutinho is back in Barcelona after a season-long loan with Bayern Munich and looks set to stay at the Camp Nou for 2020-21.

The Brazilian won the treble with Bayern, knocking Barcelona out of the Champions League along the way, and his agent Kia Joorabhcian has told talkSPORT that’s one of the reasons the Catalans want him back.

“Well, you’ve got to do your job and he did his job perfectly, and it’s probably the reason why Barcelona want him back so badly.”

Joorabchian also made it clear that new manager Ronald Koeman had been quick to speak to Coutinho and assure the 27-year-old he was part of his plans for the new season.

“Koeman called him right after the Champions League victory with Bayern, the following day, and told him he’s very much in his plans and would like him to return. “He was due to return on September 7 but actually he returned at the beginning of September because he didn’t want to lose his momentum and fitness, and he’s been training with Barcelona. “All signs point to the fact Barcelona have changed quite dramatically, the way their philosophy of how they wanted to move forward from last year and the players they’ve brought in, like Coutinho, Dembele and Griezmann they’re all going to be part of the squad this year.”

Coutinho cut short his holiday to return to training at Barcelona just 21 days after knocking the Catalan giants out of the Champions League. He is currently training individually at the Ciutat Esportiva but will rejoin the team shortly.

Coutinho’s Time to Shine?

It’s no secret that Coutinho struggled to impress in his first spell with Barcelona after joining from Liverpool in January 2018 for a fee of €160 million. The Brazil international even admitted as much to reporters before the 2019 Copa America.

“I didn’t have a great season. It was below what I expect from myself and what the supporters expect from me. But you can only gain confidence through working hard, which is what I have done and what I will continue to do.”

Yet Coutinho should be full of confidence after a season with Bayern where he won the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal Cup, and the Champions League. The 28-year-old was not a guaranteed starter but still managed 11 goals in 38 appearances.

The arrival of Koeman could also help Coutinho’s cause at Barcelona. According to Edu Polo at Mundo Deportivo, the Dutch coach is hoping to rediscover the “best version” of Coutinho and wants him to find the form that made him such a hit at Liverpool.

