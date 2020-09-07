Lionel Messi Returns to Barcelona for Pre-Season Training [WATCH]

Lionel Messi was back at Barcelona on Monday for pre-season training for the first time since his failed attempt to leave the club.

The 33-year-old Argentina international initially failed to report back to training and informed the club he wanted to use a clause in his contract to depart for free.

However, Barcelona were unwilling to sell their captain or enter into any negotiations, and he has since confirmed in an interview on Friday that he would be staying at the club for the 2020-21 season.

🔵🔴 ÚLTIMA HORA 💥 Leo Messi llega a la Ciudad Deportiva ⚽️ Durante una semana, siguiendo el protocolo sanitario, tendrá que hacer trabajo individual hasta que se haga una nueva PCR 🎥 @Alejandro_sj pic.twitter.com/WUw87jyaFa — Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) September 7, 2020

Messi will now start work under new manager Ronald Koeman ahead of the new La Liga season. Barcelona have pre-season friendlies lined up against Nastic and Girona before their first league fixture against Villarreal at the Camp Nou.

Messi to Train Alone at Barcelona

The Barcelona captain will train alone at Barcelona initially “for the next few days” because of strict La Liga protocols regarding coronavirus, according to Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens at ESPN.

His lack of match practice means he may miss Barcelona’s first pre-season fixture against Segunda Division B side Nastic on Saturday at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

The match will be Koeman’s first chance to see his new players in action ahead of the big kick-off. Koeman replaced Quique Setien in charge of the club following the club’s disastrous 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Uncertainty Remains Over Messi’s Future

Although Messi will be warmly welcomed back at the club, there still remains huge uncertainty over his future. His current contract expires at the end of the season, meaning he could leave for free at that time.

Messi will also be free to negotiate a pre-contract with clubs from January, and there is bound to be plenty of interest in the captain. PSG sporting director Leonardo has told Canal+ his side were “tempted” to make a move for Messi when they heard he wanted out of the Camp Nou.

According to Sport’s Jordi Gil, Messi is “expected to listen to every proposal” and will not rush into making any decisions over his future. Barcelona are also due to hold presidential elections in March which could have an influence on where the captain ends up playing next season.

