Lions Hunt Report: Matthew Stafford ‘Dagger Time’ Talk Now Cheap

The Detroit Lions attacked the 2020 season with a new enthusiasm, but unfortunately for them, found only the same old terrible results.

For the second straight year, the Lions had a commanding lead in the late stages of their opener. Unlike last season, Detroit collapsed and ended up losing instead of merely tying the game. A season which had started with plenty of promise suddenly feels like it’s hanging by a thread. Fair or unfair, that’s the assessment many will have after Week 1 of the season.

Detroit’s offense looked unstoppable at times but fell into its familiar lull in the second half and early on. The team’s defense, though fighting some injuries, simply didn’t get the job done in several key ways with a pass rush, creating turnovers or being able to pose much resistance in the end.

It was the same old, same old for the team in their first hunt of the season, a 27-23 defeat. Now, the Lions have to do some soul searching before they go on the road. Here’s more takeaways from the first frustration of the year.

Lions’ ‘Dagger Time’ Mantra Looks Cheap

This offseason, the Lions hyped up their new mindset of ‘dagger time,’ which was a phrase bent on explaining how the team prepared to operate in the fourth quarter no matter the circumstance and put games away. Instead of daggers on the field, it was daggers to the heart for the fans again. Perhaps the Lions shouldn’t tout promises of a new mindset until they are actually able to get the job done on the field. Until the team applies a said dagger, all talk of ‘dagger time’ should be suspended heretofore. The Lions offense didn’t look capable of applying a dagger at 23-6 when they should have, and the defense didn’t look equipped at helping to that end, either. It’s one thing to talk about being a changed team, but perhaps the Lions should simply go out and prove it before throwing around the catchy buzzwords.

Matt Patricia Could Be In Deep Trouble

Whether or not Patricia was completely at fault for his team’s latest loss can certainly be debated, but the fact is, he can’t get the job done with the Lions in the late stages. That’s not an unfair characterization either, but a simple statement of fact. If the Lions cannot get things turned in the right direction, Patricia is certainly going to be the fall guy given how the team struggled for the last 3 seasons under his leadership. No amount of the coach playing his greatest hits matters, either. The NFL is a ‘what have you done for me lately’ type animal. Patricia, in a critical year, is 0-1. The season is far from over, but some losses just feel differently.

The Time for Lions’ Excuses Should be Done

After Detroit’s defeat, the usual refrains came out. Matthew Stafford said he had to be better. Matt Patricia said the team needs to execute. While it’s fact and probably not hyperbole, fans won’t want to hear such excuses anymore, and the reality is, they shouldn’t have to hear it. The Lions have to step up, shut up and execute. No matter who’s in the game, who’s out or what happens during the game. This Lions regime could be running out of time on multiple fronts, and this kind of season opener wasn’t a good look. It’s not all on D’Andre Swift, either. There’s more blame to go around on other spots of the team. Someone should step up and inject some excitement and intensity into this bunch, because at this point, they need it.

Lions MVP vs. Bears: Adrian Peterson, RB

While the Lions struggled in plenty of ways, Peterson was a bright spot with 93 yards rushing. He hit the hole like a Detroit running back has struggled to for a long time. If there was one failure for Peterson, it was the way the team handled him, trying to force carries to Kerryon Johnson in crunch time. The Lions had better make an effort to ride Peterson in the future, because it’s clear he still has some major fight left in him and plenty of gas left in the tank.

Lions’ Lamb of the Game: The defense

Detroit was supposed to have fixed the defense given some of their key additions, but they still couldn’t stop the Bears from running the ball down their throat, they couldn’t get after the quarterback and they failed in crunch time. Cory Undlin’s group didn’t look markedly different from the one that Paul Pasqualoni left late last season, and that’s troubling news for Detroit. They had better get healthy and re-focused in a hurry, because things only get more difficult from here.

Lions’ Stat to Note vs. Bears

197, the number of punting yards Jack Fox collected. It might seem like an insignificant number, but Fox punted like a grizzled veteran in the first live action of his career. That’s great news for Detroit, who needed a big replacement for Sam Martin to emerge. Fox’s punting helped flip field position a few times, and helped play a big role in changing momentum near the end of the first half. All told, a great debut to build on for Fox.

Lions Quote to Note

“At the end of the day, he’s going to be able to help us. He’s going to be able to help us win games. -Adrian Peterson. Excellent veteran leadership from Peterson, who consoled D’Andre Swift after the game. That’s the kind of presence the Lions will need to pull through this frustration moving forward.

