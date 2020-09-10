‘Nothing But Confidence:’ Cory Undlin Believes in Lions Defense

The Detroit Lions defense has seen much change this offseason, but most folks on the outside probably aren’t sure whether or not they can declare the unit completely fixed heading into 2020.

Most folks, however, haven’t seen the group up close as defensive coordinator Cory Undlin has leading into this season. Undlin has been working hard with the team’s defense all offseason and says that he has faith things are heading in the right direction for the season.

New Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin: "I have nothing but confidence this defense is going to help us win." pic.twitter.com/5fFeQmCNSK — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 9, 2020

Undlin said:

“I have nothing but confidence that this defense is going to help this team win. That’s yet to be seem but from the spring, from my first day in this building, as I got introduced to some of the players and met them now that we’ve been back in training camp, . I love this group of men and I wouldn’t want anyone else in this building right now. I feel really good about the roster that’s been put together and I wouldn’t want anyone else on this team right now.”

Detroit’s defense was a liability instead of an asset much of the 2019 season, and did little to help out a struggling offense. This year, the thinking is that if the defense meets the offense halfway, the Lions could be in sneaky good shape to do some damage this year on the field. Still, nobody knows how good the team’s defense will be after subtracting its best player in Darius Slay and losing a top sack man in Devon Kennard.

Don’t count Undlin as someone worrying about the group at this point. In fact, he seems to be confident that the Lions will be much better. Soon, the world will find out what happens.

Lions Defense Rated by Pro Football Focus

How good does the team’s defense figure to be when the season gets going? According to Pro Football Focus, they could be primed to have a better season than many expect. Last year, the Lions were amongst one of the worst defenses in the league, but could be primed for a major rebound in short order.

In a piece ranking every defense in the NFL, PFF had Detroit’s unit place in at 19th overall. Writer Anthony Treash said that in order for the Lions to stand a chance of an improvement, they must get great play from Jeff Okudah and Desmond Trufant at cornerback.

Here’s what he wrote:

“The Lions really could not have been in a better spot in the 2020 NFL Draft, as they were in prime position to grab cornerback Jeff Okudah. I’ve compared the former Buckeye to Michelangelo’s David because his physical tools are precisely what you want in a cornerback. He’s a lockdown player in press-man coverage — something he will be asked to do a lot of in Detroit. Okudah allowed under half a yard per coverage snap in press coverage in 2019 and didn’t allow a single explosive play. That yards per coverage snap mark is a quarter of a yard better than anyone in the draft class, and no one other than Okudah allowed one or fewer explosive plays in press. It won’t be easy to produce at a high level right away in Matt Patricia’s scheme, but if any rookie can do it, it’s Okudah. They also brought in veteran Desmond Trufant to occupy a starting spot. In his seven years in Atlanta, Trufant really never had a bad year. We have yet to see him match his rookie and second-year seasons, but he’s never ranked below the position average in PFF grade. He handled Atlanta’s man-heavy scheme fairly well and should handle Detroit’s.”

Obviously, another big variable in this will be the play of the team’s defensive front, who needs to sack the quarterback more and generate better pocket pressure. If this is able to happen, the Lions might be in good position to have a much better season than folks project.

On the same list, the Packers and Bears placed within the top 10, while the Vikings were down the list further in the 18 spot just one place ahead of Detroit. Certainly, coming in the 19th spot is nothing to be proud of, but it is a ranking much higher than the Lions likely would have occupied at the end of last season.

Lions Backfield Called Out for Lacking Interceptions

As the stats show, Detroit hasn’t generated close to enough interceptions on the back end. Their squad only put up 7 picks in 2019, which was tied for the lowest total in the league. By comparison, some of the better and more aggressive teams collected 20 interceptions and well above on the season. Most teams at the very least were in the teens in terms of picks.

Obviously, the Lions have other defensive problems like low sack totals and letting teams push them around in the running game. Interceptions, however, offer the team a shot at a sudden change and a potential game changing play. This offseason, the Lions subtracted lock down cornerback Darius Slay but added Desmond Trufant, Jeff Okudah and Duron Harmon. That’s a ton of playmaking potential on the back end for the team to help aid in an improvement.

Safe to say the whole group could use a boost, but if the Lions could find a way to simply intercept the ball more, they would likely improve their whole defense. To this end, their hopes may indeed rest on the backfield for 2020.

Undlin is confident in this whole group in 2020.

