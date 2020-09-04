The 5 Toughest Cut Decisions for The Lions in 2020

The Detroit Lions are pondering their next big moves as it relates to finalizing their roster, and they have some big choices to make as it relates to who sticks on the 53.

While there are plenty of locks, there are also plenty of players further down the list that could be sweating things out for the next 24 hours as the team makes up their mind on what to do.

Who will represent the toughest cases for the Lions at this point? Here’s some names to remember.

C.J. Moore, S

Detroit is very deep at the safety position given the team has added plenty of veteran thump this year with Duron Harmon and Jayron Kearse. Tracy Walker will carry the load, and Will Harris should play a big role with Kearse sidelined for the first 3 games of the season by suspension. Detroit could theoretically carry 5 with Moore being firmly in the mix thanks to what he can do on special teams. Moore was solid last season, and it will be interesting to see if the Lions elect to keep him around. The numbers will be much tougher this season thank to the offseason additions. Moore, however, makes a compelling case given what he can do on the field and the special teams role he could play.

Jason Huntley, RB

Thus far in camp, Huntley has made some plays, and he seems to understand the chance he has revolves mostly around his ability to create explosive plays. Huntley isn’t just great at catching the football. He can make plays on special teams as well, perhaps giving him an added edge for the Lions. While the team has 4 solid runners on the roster, they could be compelled to keep 5 simply due to the threat of the big play which Huntley certainly packs. If Huntley ends up cracking the roster, he might only have his excellent hands to thank. If he doesn’t, he will be a lock to stick on the practice squad, but there’s a major case for the Lions to keep him.

Hunter Bryant, TE

Bryant, from Washington, was one of the more stunning players to go undrafted and the Lions could quickly have a major deal on their hands in terms of the young pass catcher. During camp he’s been impressive while also fighting off some injuries. The team’s depth is not that stacked at tight end, and Bryant has been able to push players with a solid camp period. The only problem? He’s not much of a blocker, and the Lions need more of that at the position given what they already have on the roster. How much the Lions value what he can give them as a vertical threat could determine what happens. Like Jason Huntley, he could be an easy practice squad call if he doesn’t make it.

Dee Virgin, CB

Much like safety, cornerback is a loaded spot for the team and much like C.J. Moore, Virgin is solid on special teams and can play a depth role at his position. He hasn’t played much regular season football, and the Lions suddenly have some great talent at the position in Tony McRae and Darryl Roberts. If both of those players stick, it might be tough going for Virgin to crack the roster but they can use him on special teams. That is what makes this such a hard choice for the Lions.

Isaac Nauta, TE

Nauta is a much better blocker than a few of the other tight ends on the roster and had a late cup of coffee with the team last season. He’s also a potential H-back option, which could come in handy now that the team is down a fullback after the injury of Nick Bawden. Detroit also has plenty at tight end with T.J. Hockenson, Jesse James and potentially Hunter Bryant as well, so will they keep Nauta? It’s a valid question and he will be up tight against the numbers this time around.

