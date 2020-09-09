Lions Offense Readying for Bears’ ‘Terrors’ Up Front

The Detroit Lions have a major challenge on their hands this weekend against the Chicago Bears, and it revolves around protecting Matthew Stafford.

Stafford was bruised and battered last season and it led to him missing both contests against the Bears. This season, the Lions have health on their side and a beefed up offensive front, but the challenge they will have to face is still great. Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn pose a huge protection issue for the team up front.

According to Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, the Lions are aware of the challenge they have, and will have to step up in order to make sure they can keep their quarterback upright and their offense in order.

Bevell called Bears pass rushers Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn "Terrors on the two edges … We're going to have to be on it." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 8, 2020

This weekend, the pressure is on Taylor Decker and Halapoulivaati Vaitai to step up and play well on the edges. It’s going to take a team effort to overcome a pair of solid pass rushers. Detroit’s offense could stand to have a solid ground game to rely on as well, so this will be a test on multiple fronts for the Lions.

Clearly, how well the Lions do in protection could set the tone for how the day goes for the offense. Such is often the case against Chicago.

Matthew Stafford, Darrell Bevell Combine for Solid Offense

Recently, Pro Football Focus revealed a look at the top average depths of reception for quarterbacks in 2019. Stafford led the way with an 8.7 mark. The stat proves that Stafford was well on his way to a great season throwing the ball before injury struck midway through.

The difference a new OC and scheme can do for a player can be huge Darrell Bevell brought back the gunslinger Matthew Stafford, ready and willing to use his big arm#OnePride https://t.co/2edOHfQAor — PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) July 6, 2020

Not all was lost, however. The 2019 season may have been a wash, but it’s obvious as pointed out that Darrell Bevell knows just how he wants to use his rocket armed quarterback moving forward. Stafford will be able to be unleashed once more this coming season, and gone are the days of the short passes under Jim Bob Cooter.

If there was one complaint about Cooter, it was the coordinator often times held Stafford back and didn’t allow him to spread his wings as a passer. Other offenses Stafford had been in allowed him to throw the ball more freely, and Bevell deserves credit for seeing that this approach was likely Stafford at his best and quickly implementing it after taking over.

Bevell is also committed to having a serious running game, so if the Lions can get their runners going, it will only help Stafford’s passing numbers look gaudier when all is said and done.

Stafford and Bevell aligned at the right time with the right approach, and the duo could be a great pair for the Lions given the meshing of their ideological approach.

Lions Narrow Favorites Over Bears

Months ago when the schedule was released, the Bears were seen to be an immediate narrow 1 point underdog to the Lions for their season opener, which is to say the game was a virtual toss up. Now that the season is inching closer, that line has only expanded in favor of the Detroit. It’s up to 2.5, and in at least one case 3 points.

Lions love: The Vegas line is moving up in favor of the Lions over the Bears in the opener. It's at 2.5, with one precinct favoring the Lions by 3. It opened eons ago with the Lions favored by 1.5. Will it go higher? Stay tuned. — Mike O'Hara (@MikeOHaraNFL) September 1, 2020

That’s still a fairly close margin overall, but the shift seems to indicate some bettors having confidence in the Lions to start the season. They have been looked at as a potential dark horse team in circles this season. Additionally, there’s big questions over who the Bears will start at quarterback, and if running back David Montgomery will be completely healthy by game time. Chicago swept the Lions last season, winning on Thanksgiving Day and also earlier in the season. Notably, the matchups came when Detroit was missing multiple players to injury, which provided the Bears a major advantage in each game.

Right now, there might be more skepticism with the Bears than the Lions which might help them look like favorites. If they can’t stop the Chicago pass rush, however, it might not matter.

