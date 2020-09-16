Lionel Messi Produces Sublime Pass for Coutinho Goal [WATCH]

Philippe Coutinho netted for Barcelona on Wednesday for the second time in two games since returning from a season-loan loan with Bayern Munich.

The Catalan giants were in pre-season friendly action against local rivals Girona at the Estadi Johan Cruyff and opened the scoring in some style in the first half.

Captain Lionel Messi produced a sublime pass to send new signing Francisco Trincao running through on goal. The Portugal international then squared the ball across goal for Coutinho to tap home.

Coutinho had earlier gone close with a trademark effort that looped up off a defender and almost flew into the top corner.

The Brazilian was also on target in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Nastic, scoring from the penalty spot after coming on at half-time and playing the second half.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Koeman Names Strong Starting XI

Manager Ronald Koeman named a strong team for Wednesday’s match with Messi once again captaining the side. The Argentine featured in attack along with Griezmann, Trincao, and Coutinho.

Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets were paired in midfield in front of a backline consisting of Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, and Jordi Alba. Neto continued in goal with Marc-Andre ter Stegen still out through injury.

Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal were once again left out of the matchday squad by Koeman amid speculation both players will leave the Camp Nou before the close of the transfer window in October.

Barcelona Show Off New Kits

Barcelona also used the friendly to show off some new kits ahead of the new La Liga season. The players sported new warm-up gear as they prepared for kick-off against their local rivals.

Koeman’s men then emerged in their new pink and green third kit for 2020-21. It’s the first time the team have worn the new outfit in match action.

Leo Messi shows off Barca's new third kit for the first time 📸 pic.twitter.com/xEDqWZrYFF — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 16, 2020

READ NEXT: Pjanic Explains Why He Swapped Juventus For Barcelona