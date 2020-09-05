MTSU vs Army Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will kick their 2020 season off Saturday afternoon at Michie Stadium against Army in the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

The game starts at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the game online:

MTSU vs Army Preview

MTSU and head coach Rick Stockstill will be looking to improve upon their 4-8 overall mark last season. They’ll kick their 2020 campaign off against an Army unit that was 5-8 in 2019.

“We’re playing a really good football team in Army,” Stockstill said of his upcoming opponent. “The last four or five years they’ve won a lot of games and they went to overtime last year with Michigan. It’s a great football setting and it’ll be a great experience for our players to go there. We know and understand the challenge ahead of us from a schematic standpoint.”

On offense, Asher O’Hara will be under center for the Blue Raiders again this year. O’Hara threw for 2,616 yards in 2019, and he also chipped in 1,058 yards rushing and 29 total touchdowns. He can make plays, but he’ll be leading a middle of the road offense devoid of any major threats passing-wise. Still, it’s on defense where Middle Tennessee could really see themselves challenged against the Black Knights.

MTSU had the second-fewest sacks in the nation last season, and the worst overall defense in Conference USA play, so going up against a team that was one of the best running teams in the country last season looks like a daunting task.

Army’s triple-option offense will be led by junior quarterback Christian Anderson, who went 7-23 for 135 yards and a touchdown last season in limited action. Jabari Laws, who also has limited experience as a passer — but has proven to be a capable runner after just one season — will be backing Anderson up, and may also find himself under center from time to time. Laws went 16-20 for 311 yards and a touchdown while playing quarterback last season, and he also rushed for 484 yards and four touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see how the Black Knights navigate the upcoming season with two inexperienced quarterbacks leading the way, although it’s safe to assume they will rely heavily on the run. Army will be looking from major production from 230-pound running back Sandon McCoy, who will take over full-time rushing duties with Kelvin Hopkin, Kell Walker and Connor Slompka all gone.

Army head coach Jeff Monken saw his offense score 37 points and rush for just under 300 yards per game last year, and with several seniors now gone, he’s focused on getting the basics right.

“We will try to become better blockers and better at playing blocks and tackling and taking care of the ball,” Monken said. “We still got a lot of issues with all those things, and those are the most important things in the games.”