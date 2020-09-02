Ivan Rakitic Says Emotional Goodbye To Barcelona [WATCH]

Ivan Rakitic has said an emotional goodbye to Barcelona after six years and13 trophies with the Catalan giants.

The Croatia international took to Twitter to say farewell and thank supporters in a video message featuring some of his highlights from his time at the club.

I arrived at @FCBarcelona 6 years ago. Today, I am turning a wonderful page in my career. It has been an honor to wear this jersey. I would like to thank everyone without exception. My family, my teammates, the coaches, the staff, the club employees and the fans. See you soon. pic.twitter.com/v9CUtLDyLS — Ivan Rakitic (@ivanrakitic) September 2, 2020

Barcelona announced on Tuesday that Rakitic will return to former club Sevilla on a four-year deal. The club held a farewell ceremony for the 32-year-old on Wednesday where president Josep Maria Bartomeu thanked the midfielder for his services.

Thank you, @IvanRakitic, for your commitment and dedication. You’ve been a fundamental part of the successes of the last several years, and a example of professionalism. You will always have a home in Barcelona and at Barça. pic.twitter.com/Te2MXEPodZ — Josep Maria Bartomeu (@jmbartomeu) September 2, 2020

Rakitic won four league titles, the Champions League, Club World Cup, and four Copa del Rey titles during his time with Barcelona but now returns to the club where he spent three years before his move to the Camp Nou in 2014.

Rakitic Says Goodbye

Barcelona’s farewell ceremony allowed Rakitic to reminisce about his favorite games as a player with the Catalan giants and the players he had most enjoyed playing alongside the most.

“Selecting a single moment is difficult. We have had many beautiful moments in six seasons but if I have to pick one I would say the final in Berlin. Also the Club World Cup achieved later in Japan. But each title, each league, each Super Cup is special. I am very proud of everything we have achieved and also of having been able to convey who I am, how I play.” “Choose a team-mate? I have learned from all my team-mates and I am grateful to all of them. But if I have to choose, maybe I’ll stick with Andrés [Iniesta] or Xavi [Hernández]. Playing with them was wonderful. They both helped me a lot when I arrived. The year I met Xavi he was very important to me. And then the same with Andrés, who is one of the best friends that football has given me.”

Rakitic is also confident Barcelona has a bright future despite a chaotic 2019-20 season both on and off the pitch. The team finished the season empty-handed for the first time in over a decade but Rakitic said he was “convinced that Barça will win many titles again.”

Rakitic Offers Messi Advice

Barcelona’s pre-season preparations are currently being overshadowed by uncertainty over the future of captain Lionel Messi. The Argentina international has told the club he wants to leave, but president Josep Maria Bartomeu is adamant he’s not for sale.

Rakitic was, perhaps unsurprisingly, asked for his thoughts on Messi’s future and had some words of advice for the 33-year-old Barcelona captain.

“The first option and the best option for all players is always Barca. Then, each player has to make their decision. For me, the first option would always be to be at Barca. Every player has to do his own analysis and I believed it was my moment. What Messi and other players are going to do, I don’t know, you’d have to ask them. I respect the decision of every player and I’ve already said that these are decisions everyone has to make.”

The midfielder moves on to a Sevilla side who enjoyed a strong campaign under Julen Lopetegui. The team finished in fourth place in the table, level on points with third-placed Atletico Madrid, and won the Europa League.

