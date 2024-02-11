2024 Super Bowl Referee Bill Vinovich Is No Stranger to Wild Playoff Endings

Bill Vinovich, the head referee of the 2024 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, is no stranger to wild, controversial playoff endings.

Vinovich, 63, has officiated two previous Super Bowls and hundreds of NFL games since being promoted to referee in 2004, but he’s perhaps most well-known for the ending of the 2019 NFC Championship between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints.

With 1:49 remaining in regulation in a 20-20 tie, Vinovich and his crew elected not to throw a flag on a would-be pass interference call on Rams CB Nickel Robey-Coleman to set up a potential 1st-and-goal for New Orleans to advance to the Super Bowl.

Bill Vinovich Officiated the 2020 Super Bowl Between the Chiefs & 49ers, Too

Vinovich is the first referee in NFL history to oversee a Super Bowl rematch, as his most recent Super Bowl assignment came four years ago when the Chiefs took down the 49ers, 31-20, in February 2020.

In that contest, San Francisco held a 20-10 lead until the 6:13 mark of the fourth quarter, when Kansas City scored the first of three consecutive touchdowns to win the game.

Vinovich’s other previous Super Bowl appearance came in 2015 between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks — a game that ended on an iconic Malcolm Butler interception of Russell Wilson on the goal line.

Vinovich was also named an alternate referee for the 2013 (Ravens-49ers) and 2022 (Rams-Bengals) Super Bowls.

After an extended absence from 2007 to 2011 after recovering from traumatic heart surgery, he also notably officiated the fourth-longest game in NFL history, the thrilling 2013 Divisional Round double overtime contest between the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos.

Known as the “Mile High Miracle,” the game featured 73 total points, a game-tying 70-yard touchdown with seconds remaining and a couple of calls (and non-calls) that led to momentum swings.

Bill Vinovich Games Tend to Favor Underdogs, Lower Point Totals

According to CBS SportsLine’s Mackenzie Brooks, fans are very likely to see a lower-scoring Super Bowl than last year’s 38-35 shootout between the Chiefs and Eagles.

“Overall standpoint, you’re looking at an unders guy, you’re looking at an underdogs guy and you’re looking at a guy who’s just going to let them play here — which is a lot different than what we saw in some of the AFC and NFC Championship games,” Brooks said.

“(He’s) 81-51-1 to the under since 2016. That’s some pretty significant stats there. You’re also looking at his games averaging 41 points since 2018. … Underdogs are 68-60-4 covering ATS (against the spread) in that span as well.”

Contrary to Brooks and the CBS SportsLine model, Heavy’s AI-powered projections model is forecasting a higher total score (50.5 points) compared to all seven major sportsbooks (47.5) in our database. Heavy’s model also views the 49ers as 5-point favorites, compared to the Vegas consensus hovering between a 1.5-to-2-point advantage for San Francisco.

Because the NFL selects its Super Bowl crews based on merit, Vinovich will be flanked by a different officiating crew than usual on Sunday, February 11.

His counterparts will include umpire Terry Killens, down judge Patrick Holt, line judge Mark Perlman, field judge Tom Hill, side judge Allen Baynes, back judge Brad Freeman and replay official Mike Chase.