All Elite Wrestling Full Gear 2020: Matches & Predictions

All Elite Wrestling’s Full Gear event is almost upon us.

And considering how eventful last year’s show was, expectations are running high for 2020’s installment of the signature AEW PPV. This year’s Full Gear is shaping up to be a must-see event based on the current happenings and going’s on in AEW. Darby Allin will get a chance to claim the TNT Championship, The Young Bucks will finally go head to head with FTR, Matt Hardy and Sammy Gueverra will finally settle their longstanding war, and Eddie Kingston will battle Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship once again. Also, a new #1 contender to that aforementioned title will be decided. All in all, AEW Full Gear looks to change the foundation of the company as we know it.

Before AEW Full Gear 2020 gets here, let’s break down the entire match card and pick our predicted winners.

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (The Elite Deletion)

Predictions & Winner: I’m gonna keep it a stack with you, folks – I’m feeling super uneasy about this feud picking back up from where it left off last. Ever since Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara have gone to war with each other, Matt’s been bloodied with an errant chair shot and he even banged his head against the concrete in an uncomfortable spot during AEW All Out 2020. I figured Tony Khan would get the hint and decide to keep these two apart from now on, but cooler heads haven’t prevailed in that case. Both Matt and Sammy still have plenty of leftover beef and are looking to settle it in the most definitive manner possible. Their next (and I sincerely hope, final) matchup will take place as “The Elite Deletion.”

Based on Matt’s previous marquee specialty matches, I get the feeling that this whole Elite Deletion deal will be a pre-taped affair. But this one won’t have any of the tomfooleries that were on display during Matt’s “Broken” run. Since both men hate each other’s guts, this match will most likely feature a whole lot of brawling and usage of outside hardware. Even though I wish Matt wouldn’t risk it all these days, I can still envision him pulling off a super crazy dive on Sammy to bring this match and feud to an end. I’m picking Matt as the ultimate victor here.

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (c) (with Tully Blanchard) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

Predictions & Winners: Cash Wheeler once tweeted out that The Revival would wrestle The Young Bucks someday and the world would rejoice. He made sure to tell his army of loyal followers to remember that prophetic tweet. I damn sure never let it leave my mind and am extremely happy with the fact that that tweet will come true at Full Gear 2020. Due to their victory during a Fatal Four-Way tag team affair on Dynamite, Matt and Nick Jackson finally earned themselves a shot at the AEW World Tag Team titles. And mere moments after they won the match, The Young Bucks got attacked by the reigning champs. FTR left Matt in a really bad state as they crushed a chair over his leg and assaulted his brother Nick. It’s clear that Cash and Dax Harwood’s painful message was sent in full.

I’m very much looking forward to watching this dream match unfold. The tension between both teams can be cut with a knife at this point. And the clash of styles between both teams presents an interesting dynamic for their title match. How will FTR’s old-school tactics fare against The Young Bucks’ flashy, daredevil approach? I can’t wait to see and find out. Since this is the very first meeting between both teams, I think this match will be the start of a long feud between the two. And since FTR recently got their hands on the tag team championship, it’s much too soon for them to drop the straps. FTR will get the win here thanks to some outside assistance from good old Tully Blanchard, which will give The Young Bucks a valid reason for a rematch request in the near future. This bout will surely be a great one, that’s for sure.

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston (“I Quit” Match for the AEW World Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Eddie Kingston has been a constant highlight of AEW Dynamite/Dark ever since he showed up to take on Cody for the TNT Championship. The man has captivated new fans with his heartfelt promos, built a stable of four killers around him to do his bidding, and managed to work himself into a world title feud. The first time Eddie locked up with Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, Jon choked the rough and tough New Yorker out. Eddie’s made it clear that he never tapped out and has made it a mission of his to get another shot at Jon’s title once again. That wish has thankfully been granted and now Eddie will meet his former running mate Jon in an I Quit Match for the AEW World Championship.

I hope and pray this match gets plenty of time to meet the high expectations I have for it. Both men have it in them to go the distance in a hardcore brawl and wow the paying audience tuning in to see them. Both Jon and Eddie have plenty of submissions in the tuck, which we’ll see on display during this relaxed rules affair. Since Eddie succumbed to Jon’s Bulldog Choke the last time they met, I predict that Eddie will find a way to avoid it this time around. But eventually, Jon will pull out something completely unexpected and use it to put the final nail in Eddie’s coffin. This brand new submission will force Eddie to submit and keep the AEW World Championship on Jon for the foreseeable future.