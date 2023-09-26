Alabama Defenders Reveal Unique Meaning of 2023 Motto: ‘DOA’

“Roll Tide” isn’t just the only saying heard loud and clear around the Alabama Crimson Tide.

There’s another motto making its rounds inside the Tide’s locker rooms and after Saturday outings, which was further explained Tuesday, September 26 by On3 Alabama reporter Charlie Potter.

What is ‘DOA’ for Alabama?

“DOA” is now taking off.

What it does it stand for? Dallas Turner of the Tide broke down the meaning to Potter: Dead on Arrival.

It’s the new fiery motivational words for the 2023 Alabama defense. And “DOA” was among the last words the outside linebacker Turner said when speaking to Potter following the 24-10 win over Ole Miss on Saturday, September 23.

“There’s no limit to the defense,” Turner said to Potter. “DOA.”

And the brains behind the ’23 motto? Turner himself, per Tide defensive back Malachi Moore.

“It actually came from Dallas because we were trying to come up with a saying for the defense and the mentality of our defense,” Moore said. “And DOA, Dallas Turner came up with it, and that’s just something we stuck with since the summer and it’s something we really believe. We really have that mentality when we go out there on the field.”

‘DOA’s’ Impact on the Tide

Has “DOA” worked? The last two weeks has witnessed ‘Bama place offenses under a headstone.

Facing the University of South Florida in Week 3, the Bulls may have had the better time of possession at 30:26 compared to ‘Bama’s 29:34, but Turner, Moore and company bottled USF to 87 passing yards. Alabama also forced two takeaways, snatched five sacks and delivered an astonishing 10 tackles behind the line of scrimmage in the 17-3 win.

Then, taking on former Tide offensive coordinator and now Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, Alabama held the Rebels running attack to an average of just 1.9 yards per carry while also putting together another five-sac, 10 tackles for a loss day in the 14-point win.

Furthermore, Ole Miss’s 301 total yards of offense was the worst statistical performance this season for the Rebs. And part of the “dead on arrival” attitude is bringing the house up the middle:

Next Offense Facing ‘DOA’

So how does the next opposing offense stack up for Alabama?

Mississippi State is entering its home city of Starksville on a two-game slide, but accompanied by a high-powered offense. Here’s what the Bulldogs have done.

Points: Minus the LSU loss 41-14, Mississippi State has averaged 30.75 points per game. The Bulldogs have scored 30 or more in three of four games this season.

Air Raid still intact: Despite the unfortunate passing of head coach Mike Leach, his Air Raid offense still remains effective for the Bulldogs. And in the case of Will Rogers, he managed to shake off back-to-back 100-yard passing days to shred South Carolina for 487 yards in the 37-30 loss last week.

Three double-digit targets: As is the case for any Air Raid, multiple wideouts will get touches. And so far, the Bulldogs have three wideouts in Justin Robinson, Jo’Quavious Marks and Lideatrick Griffin have all caught between 12 to 20 passes.

But, “DOA” proved to work against one high-powered offense from the neighboring state to the left. Now there’s plans to make Mississippi State’s offense “dead on arrival.”