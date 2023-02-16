Alabama Football Transfer Dismissed From Oregon

Former Alabama football receiver Traeshon Holden, who transferred to Oregon on December 11, has already been dismissed from the program for three arrest charges in Lane County, Oregon.

Holden was charged with menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and coercion — the latter two charges of which are felonies in the state of Oregon. Ducks head coach Dan Lanning released a statement to On3 Sports regarding Holden’s banishment from the program.

“We are aware of the incident involving Traeshon Holden, and he has been dismissed from our team,” Lanning said. “We have high standards for the student-athletes, coaches, and staff in our football program, and we are disappointed when these standards are not met. We will continue to hold everyone in our program accountable for meeting our expectations.”

What Led to Alabama Transfer Traeshon Holden’s Arrest

The Register-Guard, Eugene’s daily newspaper, had the details surrounding Holden’s arrest in the town the University of Oregon is located.

“Police responded to a fight outside of an apartment around 12 a.m. Wednesday,” wrote the Register-Guard’s Chris Hansen via an account from the Eugene Police Department. “Eugene’s police dispatch log shows the address as 550 Pearl St., where Gordon Lofts is located. Police say Holden had a firearm and threatened to shoot after one of two bystanders intervened in the fight. When officers entered the building, Holden was walking down the stairs. Police say Holden followed officers’ commands as they arrested him. Officers located a handgun inside the apartment. As of late Wednesday, Holden was still in custody and has not yet been arraigned.”

As Hansen shares, Holden’s name is only being shared because the university released it first. “It is the newspaper’s policy not to identify individuals who are arrested until they have been arraigned in court but is naming Holden after the university publicly named him and announced his dismissal from the team.”

Alabama Football Adds Ken Whisenhunt as Nick Saban Assistant

Former Cardinals and Titans head coach Ken Whisenhunt was hired as a special assistant to Nick Saban on February 15. Whisenhunt wasn’t the most successful NFL head coach, sporting a 48-71 record, but he does bring experience at the college level.

Whisenhunt was an offensive analyst to Penn State head coach James Franklin the last two seasons and he also coached special teams, tight ends and H-backs at Vanderbilt from 1995-96 per CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee. Whisenhunt, a tight end who played seven seasons in the NFL, was 12th-round pick out of Georgia Tech in 1985 and played with the Falcons, Commanders, and Jets.

2016 @Chargers coaching staff was legendary. Alabama OC Tommy Rees was offensive assistant. John McNulty (TE), Ken Whisenhunt (OC) now w/Tide as analyst/special assistant. @Eagles HC Nick Sirianni (WR), @Colts HC Shane Steichen (QB) also part of 2016 San Diego think tank. https://t.co/meLLi90YBr — Mike BerardinoNDI (@MikeBerardino) February 16, 2023

The 60-year-old Whisenhunt takes over for Drew Svoboda, who became special teams coordinator at North Texas after two seasons in Tuscaloosa. His son-in-law, former NFL, Georgia, and LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger, is currently on staff as an Alabama analyst.