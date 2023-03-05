Alabama 2023 NFL Draft Prospect on Crimson Tide: “They’re Gonna Win The Natty Next Year”

Former Alabama tight end Cameron Latu, a 2023 NFL draft hopeful who has been at the NFL Combine from February 28 to March 6, recently made a prediction for the 2023 season — that being that the Crimson Tide will once again get back to the top of the college football world next January as College Football Playoff champions.

Latu answered a reporter’s question about who will breakout for Alabama by being unable to exclude anybody. “The whole team – I can’t just name one because everybody’s my guys over there,” he said to a press scrum that included 247Sports’ Charlie Potter. “I wish them all the best.” Then, he made his not-so-bold championship prediction. “They’re gonna win the natty next year, mark my words.”

Currently, Alabama has the second-best odds (+550, meaning bet $100 to profit $550) to win the College Football Playoff at the conclusion of the 2023 season per the Caesars Sportsbook. Georgia is favored to repeat with +325 odds to win it all. Ohio State, at +650 odds, is the only other team with three-figure odds.

Departed NFL Prospects See Alabama as Hungry in 2023

After just the program’s second season missing the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2014, Alabama is being predicted to have a major bounce-back season following their 2022 disappointments. Of course every team in the country would like to have a season of disappointments include two losses by a combined four points, but this is Alabama we’re talking about.

Latu believes the Crimson Tide vets still in the locker room and the incoming freshmen and transfer class are hungry. “They’re hungry for it,” Latu said. “We just came off a (national championship game) loss in 2021. In 2022, came off of two losses. Them boys are hungry. You guys are gonna see.”

Byron Young, a defensive lineman who played at least nine games all four years at Alabama, shouted out the two quarterbacks at the top of the QB competition and some of his former defensive line mates in his answer to the question of who will be ready to step up big in 2023. “I think there are a lot of names,” said Young. “I think obviously you look at both of the quarterbacks, Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe. You look at defensive linemen, Jaheim Oatis, Tim Smith, Jamil Burroughs, Justin Eboigbe. We’ve got a lot of guys that played last year that are coming back and a lot of guys who I think are gonna make a name for themselves this year.”

DeMarcco Hellams Compares Ty Simpson to Patrick Mahomes

If you ask former Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams, Ty Simpson is ready to take the college football world by storm. Hellams compared him to 2023 Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes at the NFL Combine on March 2 per AL.com’s Mike Rodak.

“He can play in the pocket, but Ty has great speed that not a lot of people know about,” Hellams said. “He definitely has a little, I’d say, Pat Mahomes in him, a little bit, the way he can extend plays and still look downfield with his eyes.”

Hellams wouldn’t commit to Simpson winning the Crimson Tide quarterback competition, though. “I expect it to be a great quarterback competition [and] a great offense, no matter who’s running it,” he said. “Two competitive guys. They definitely have their own style of play. But they definitely have a great leadership abilities, great playing abilities, and they’ll definitely be good.”