Alabama Quarterback Battle “Among the Biggest in College Football”

The Alabama quarterback battle will be among the biggest in college football according to Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan, who declared so in his SEC spring football preview — one which put the Crimson Tide at the No. 1 spot in the SEC West for 2023.

Lassan sees Tommy Rees’ arrival as offensive coordinator being the obvious biggest storyline for Alabama, and the biggest component of how things will look will be who wins the race between Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson. “This spring is the first chance to get a look at Alabama’s offense under new play-caller Tommy Rees,” Lassan wrote. “The quarterback battle between Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson is among the biggest in college football.

The Athlon Sports writer addressed the other pressing need on the point-scoring side of the ball. “The Crimson Tide also need to solidify their offensive line,” Lassan wrote.

While speaking of Alabama’s A-Day Spring Game, Rivals Managing Editor Tony Tsoukalas included incoming freshman Eli Holstein in the quarterback battle. “This year’s scrimmage will feature a quarterback battle as redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe, redshirt freshman Ty Simpson and freshman Eli Holstein compete for the starting spot vacated by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young,” Tsoukalas wrote.

Kevin Steele Breaking in New Faces “At Every Level”

While assessing Alabama’s defense, Lassan noted that new Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Kevin Steele — who is joining Alabama for a third stint during the Nick Saban era after being the head coach’s first defensive coordinator hire in Tuscaloosa — will be breaking in new faces “at every level.”

“With five returning starters, new coordinator Kevin Steele will be busy breaking in new faces at every level,” Lassan noted.

Lassan also gave a shoutout to two defensive backs who will need to pick up the slack a pair of future NFL pros left behind. “The secondary is under the biggest spotlight with cornerback Eli Ricks and safeties Brian Branch, Malachi Moore and DeMarcco Hellams off to the NFL,” he said.

Alabama was ranked by Lassan as the No. 2 overall team in the SEC heading into spring practice.

Alabama Listed in Tier Below Georgia

Not only was Alabama ranked behind Georgia, but Lassan sees them as a tier below the two-time defending national champions along with defending SEC West champion LSU — who bested Alabama in overtime 32-31 on November 5, eliminating the Crimson Tide from the College Football Playoff.

“Back-to-back national champion Georgia is the way-too-early team to beat in the spring power rankings for the SEC, with Alabama and LSU headlining the next tier,” he wrote.

Lassan next tier down after that features Tennessee, then Nos. 5 – 10 being equivalent to the bottom of a fumble pile. “Tennessee checks in at No. 4, but the rest of the league is clustered together after that spot, as little separates South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Texas A&M going into spring ball.”

After that, Lassan lists Auburn, who he sees as a team that will improve under new head coach Hugh Freeze. “Auburn should also show improvement in coach Hugh Freeze’s debut,” he wrote.

Florida, Missouri, and Vanderbilt, in that order, rounded out his rankings.