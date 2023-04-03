Alabama’s Senior ‘Ballhawk’ Can ‘Restore NFL Draft Stock’ in 2023

Senior Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore has the chance to “restore his NFL draft stock” during the 2023 season according to Bama Hammer’s Zach Breathwaite. Moore was named Breathwaite’s most important senior in a piece published on April 3.

“2023 is shaping up to be a bounce-back year for the defensive back that, when healthy, has displayed game-changing skills as a ballhawk,” Breathwaite wrote. “Bama sorely missed that turnover-generating playmaker in the secondary in 2022. Malachi Moore will have every opportunity to assume that role and restore his NFL Draft stock this fall.”

Breathwaite sees a Crimson Tide secondary that is losing three players to the NFL as one with the opportunity for the versatile Moore to flourish in an expanded role.

“It has been well-documented that the Alabama secondary is taking a disproportionate number of losses to the NFL Draft,” Breathwaite wrote. “Nickel Brian Branch and safety DeMarcco Hellams both started for two-plus seasons, while safety Jordan Battle was a four-year starter on the back end. All three depart, meaning competition is wide open in the Crimson Tide secondary. Malachi Moore, who returns for his senior year, can play any of the aforementioned positions.”

The 2021 and 2022 seasons, according to Breathwaite, saw Moore’s potential unfulfilled. “As a true freshman in 2020, Moore looked like the next superstar defensive back in Tuscaloosa,” Breathwaite wrote. “This prophecy never came to fruition; the next two years saw Moore get usurped by Brian Branch while battling multiple injuries.”

Justin Eboigbe Can Be ‘True Star’ For Alabama Defensive Line

Breathwaite sees his second most important Alabama senior, Justin Eboigbe, as someone who can be a “true star” for the Crimson Tide’s defensive line.

“(Eboigbe) is now the undisputed senior leader of a position group that likely has more talented players like senior Tim Smith and sophomore Jaheim Oatis,” Breathwaite wrote. “The Tide is searching for a true star along the defensive front, and it could very well be the fifth-year senior. Regardless, Eboigbe’s guidance among this group will be just as or more important than his statistical production.”

Eboigbe has 59 tackles, two sacks, two fumbles recovered, and an interception over 33 appearances during his four seasons in Tuscaloosa.

Chris Braswell Has Had ‘Natural Trajectory’ in Development

Chris Braswell, who’s already been called out by Bleacher Report’s Brad Shepard this offseason as someone “running out of chances” as an upperclassman, was noted by Breathwaite as someone who has had a “natural trajectory” during his time in Tuscaloosa.

“While (Will) Anderson Jr. was a freak who was ready to be a starter his first day on campus, Braswell has taken a more natural trajectory as a college football player,” Breathwaite wrote. “He needed a couple years just to gain enough weight to compete in the trenches, and now he is one of the strongest players on the team pound-for-pound.”

All that’s stopping Braswell from being a star along Alabama’s defensive front, Breathwaite noted, is the Baltimore product’s ability to defend against the run.

“If he can also be a force against the run, he will be an every-down contributor on the Alabama defense,” Breathwaite wrote.