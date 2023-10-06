Alabama-Texas A&M Outcome Could Decide ‘Explosive’ 4-Star’s Fate

As is the case for the future of college football, one game can help seal the final decision of their four-year university path. And that includes the coveted recruits the Alabama Crimson Tide are after.

But this upcoming Saturday, October 7 contest for the Tide at Texas A&M could end up being the deal decider for one four-star edge rusher prospect described as “explosive” and one on the rise.

Alabama and Texas A&M After Prominent Florida Prospect

Per Gig Em 247Sports, the site owned by Paramount and CBS Sports that covers Texas A&M, four-star edge rusher Solomon Williams will be in College Station for the upcoming Southeastern Conference battle between the 4-1 powerhouses.

Williams isn’t just on the recruiting radar for the Aggies. Alabama is one of his other more prominent offers. Williams, from Carrollwood Day High in Tampa, told On3 on October 5 that he would love to commit soon.

And Saturday’s game has the strong feeling that Williams will make his final collegiate choice after watching both defenses and teams.

But for Alabama, the Tide hasn’t secured a commitment from a prospect since in-state star linebacker Quinton Reese out of Birmingham, which was on September 16. This is a great chance to end the nearly one month long drought of securing a breakout four-star performer — plus sway him from joining the Aggies.

Undersized Rusher Still Comes With ‘Explosive’ Traits

While only 6-foot-2, 250-pounds, some fans and analysts will believe that Williams is too undersized for Nick Saban. But one look at his highlight film and that undersized narrative changes quickly. Andre Ivins of 247Sports wrote this evaluation of Williams:

“Explosive athlete that can dunk a basketball. Uses his first step to daze opposing linemen and then get to work. Can win with a simple bullrush, but has also flashed the ability to bend while running the arc. Pretty fluid for someone for someone of his stature and can redirect as he tries to flush out pockets. Doesn’t lack a motor and will keep the legs pumping to make stops outside the hashes. Overall, should be viewed as a productive pass rusher with developmental upside.”

There are areas, though, where Williams can improve on. And it starts with something rushers turn to frequently in the SEC.

“Will need to eventually get better with the hands,” Ivins said.

Yet, Williams “already has some juice and power, which is key.”

With Williams on the rise as a Power 5 prospect target, is he already battle tested enough to handle the NCAA Division I rigors?

“Likely going to need a year or two to get adjusted to the speed and demands of Power Five football, but could be featured early on in situational packages that are rolled out on obvious passing downs,” Ivins said.

Him committing to Alabama, if it happens, can still bode well for Williams. He’ll be in a situation where he’ll learn from some of the more experienced players on a defense that’s established itself as an NFL factory.

But from the looks of things, this upcoming heavyweight bout between SEC division foes could be the one that becomes the dealbreaker for the rising four-star especially if it becomes a dominating evening for the Tide in front of the “12th man.”