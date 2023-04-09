Strong Message Sent on Alabama WR Transfer: ‘It’ll Take Top-5 Corner’ to Cover Him

A source close to JUCO transfer Malik Benson was sky-high on the incoming Alabama receiver — telling Touchdown Alabama Magazine’s Stephen M. Smith that it’d take a 5-star cornerback to contain the Lansing, Kansas product.

“It will take a top-5 cornerback nationally to even have a chance to cover him,” the source told Smith. “If you are not going to play on Sundays, you are not going to cover him.”

As Smith writes, several sources were bullish on Benson. “One source, in particular, kept saying ‘Benson is that dude’ several times,” Smith wrote.

Smith concluded that Benson will be the go-to option in the fall. “Alabama’s entire receiver room played well, but Benson was the star of the first scrimmage,” Smith wrote. “He looks to be the go-to weapon in the fall.”

Malik Benson Describes Himself as Combo of Alabama Greats

As Smith writes, Benson has described himself to Touchdown Alabama Magazine as a combination of Alabama receiving greats like Jameson Williams, Henry Ruggs III, and DeVonta Smith.

“Malik Benson, a Kansas native, told Justin Smith of Touchdown Alabama Magazine that he is a mixture of Williams, Henry Ruggs III, and DeVonta Smith during his recruitment,” Smith wrote. “He was one of the nation’s best wide receivers coming from Hutchinson Community College, posting 97 receptions for 2,152 yards and 21 touchdowns in two seasons. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder possesses the speed, routes, hands, and competitiveness to be an instant impact player.”

Smith then relayed the excitement that has surrounded Benson by Nick Saban and veteran leaders in the Crimson Tide locker room.

“Veteran names such as Ja’Corey Brooks and Kool-Aid McKinstry love the energy Benson has brought to practice,” Smith wrote. “Nick Saban highlighted Benson as a receiver that has had a great spring. Per sources, he grabbed at least two touchdown passes in Friday’s scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium.”

Brooks gushed to reporters on April 5 about Benson’s contributions in practice since the Sugar Bowl.

“I have been loving his energy since he came in,” Brooks said. “Since the bowl game, he has been coming in, working, bringing positive energy. Always want that leadership quality, so I have been liking his energy so far.”

Alabama a ‘Transfer Haven’ For Receivers

Smith’s lede set up the discussion for whether or not Benson could be the next great Alabama transfer receiver — with the Touchdown Alabama Magazine reporter calling the Crimson Tide a “transfer haven” for receivers.

“Alabama football has been a haven for transfer wide receivers since 2015,” Smith prefaced before saying, “Richard Mullaney started the trend, and names such as Gehrig Dieter and Jameson Williams followed him.”

Smith dove deep into the Williams comparison, describing a path Benson could one day ascend to in Tuscaloosa.

“Williams became a breakout star in 2021, totaling 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns,” Smith wrote. “He was a blessing to the University of Alabama from Ohio State, turning in one of the best single-season performances in school history. Williams paced the Crimson Tide to a Southeastern Conference Championship and a College Football Playoff National Championship Game appearance. Alabama did not have a distinct No. 1 receiver in 2022, but will another transfer become the guy in the fall?”